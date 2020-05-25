Fan tells Sonu Sood he’s stuck at home and needs help to visit liquor shop, actor’s reply leaves Twitter laughing

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood has earned both respect and accolades for his efforts to send migrants back to their hometowns and feed people amid coronavirus pandemic. His Twitter timeline is filled with pleas from migrants who need help to return home.

However, the actor recently came across a quirky request for help on Twitter, and he replied in the same vein.

A fan requested Sonu on Twitter, “Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (Brother, I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a liquor shop).” The actor replied, “Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from a liquor shop, if you need help do tell me).”

Many of his other fans came up with funny reactions to the tweet. A fan came up with a similar request, “I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a panipuri stall.” Another said, “Aur mujhe India aana hai uska? Main mudda toh ignore hi kar diye. (What about me who wants to come to India? You have ignored the major issue).” One more wrote, “Haath diya to sidha seer par chadte hai log yaha (People try to misuse an opportunity when approached for help).”

Memes featuring Sonu Sood helping migrant workers to reach home keep trending on the social networking platform. We often see the actor replying on Twitter to those approaching him for help, with the words: “Pack your bags” or “get ready to hug your mom”, which eventually became the subject of memes.

The actor is working actively to help migrant workers stranded in different parts of Maharashtra to reach their homes in other states. He has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from the various state governments.

Recently, Union minister Smriti Irani also praised the actor for helping migrant workers return home amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.”

