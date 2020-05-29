e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood’s fans find pic of his old train pass from 20 years ago, actor says ‘life is a full circle’

Sonu Sood’s fans find pic of his old train pass from 20 years ago, actor says ‘life is a full circle’

Sonu Sood’s fans have found a picture of his old train pass from almost 20 years ago. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: May 29, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes.
Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes.
         

Actor Sonu Sood is the most loved man in the country right now. He has been arranging buses and flights for stranded migrant workers and students stuck in Maharashtra and other states due to the coronavirus lockdown and is also providing them with food for almost two months.

Sonu’s kindness and benevolence has turned him into a hero for everyone. The actor’s fans on social media have unearthed a picture of his old train pass from 20 years ago, when he himself would travel by trains for Rs 420.

 

“One who has struggled in life can understand another person’s pain. Sonu Sood once would travel the local train with a pass worth Rs 420,” read a tweet. Sonu retweeted it and wrote, “Life is a full circle.”

Sonu has been raking in praise from all quarters including his Bollywood colleagues and even politicians. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday lauded the actor for arranging hassle-free transportation and food for migrant labourers and helping them reach their native places. “It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu!,” Singh tweeted.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also lauded the actor, who is being widely praised for his initiative in helping thousands of stranded migrant labourers. The 46-year-old actor, who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg, is also being hailed all over the media. Pictures of Sonu waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

