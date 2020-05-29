Sonu Sood reveals migrant woman has named newborn son after him: ‘They’ve named him Sonu Sood Srivastava’

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:13 IST

Sonu Sood has revealed a pregnant migrant woman whom he helped reach her village safely amid lockdown has named her newborn son after his name. The actor has been winning hearts for arranging buses for migrants who were otherwise forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their native places.

Sonu shared the news during a chat with Anupama Chopra. He said the family of the woman called him and said she has named the baby Sonu Sood. When he asked them how could they give their son a different surname, he was told the child would bear his surname as his middle name. “I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav. It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, ‘Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.’ That was so sweet; I was touched,” he had told a newspaper.

Sonu Sood has been sending migrants to their native places by buses, amid Covid-19 lockdown. ( PTI )

The actor also shared an incident when he came across a group of around 8 migrants who were walking on the highway to reach their village in Karnataka. He understood how they had lost all hope of being able to survive in the city and managed to convince them to wait for some time until he can make arrangements for them to reach home by bus. On being asked about his favourite memory from his recent stint of helping out the migrants, he said he would always remember the moment when they all boarded the bus, sang songs and clapped for him while leaving for their villages.

Talking about the same, Sonu had told ANI in an interview, “I was deeply saddened to see them walking with their little children on foot. These are the people who built our houses, our offices, they have laid the roads and I feel that we should not leave them in such distress. I thought that I have to come forward to help them and that is why I personally spoke to the governments, local as well as state, and got the arrangements done.”

Also read: Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

He added, “I always believe that expressing grief on social media isn’t enough, it is very important to take some action. I don’t say that everyone should come out for help but I feel that God has made me his source for helping them. At this point these people needed a token of trust, a belief that there is somebody who is there for them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more