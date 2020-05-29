e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

Riddhima Kapoor and cousin Armaan Jain have shared pictures from earlier family gatherings as they remembered the late Rishi Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.

bollywood Updated: May 29, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Armaan Jain and Riddhima Kapoor have shared fond memories from their many family gatherings.
Late Rishi Kapoor’s family including daughter Riddhima and nephew Armaan Jain have been digging up happy memories from the veteran actor’s life after he breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital last month. Both of them have shared group pictures from their many family gatherings on Instagram. Riddhima has also shared how they have been playing Scrabble on a board Rishi purchased during his stay in New York.

Riddhima has shared how Rishi, who was very fond of Scrabble and other board games, has taught wife Neetu the ropes of the game. Sharing a picture of a Scrabble board as Neetu and Riddhima sat for a game, she wrote, “Dad trained mom well!! She beat me twice already.”

Riddhima Kapoor shared a family picture and a glimpse of her time with mother Neetu these days.
Riddhima has shared few more family pictures.
One of the family pictures shared by her show the entire Kapoor Khandaan including her brother Ranbir Kapoor and cousin Karisma Kapoor.

Hindustantimes

Meanwhile, Armaan also took to Instagram to share a precious memory from his childhood. He shared a picture from a family gathering remembering his late grandmother Krishna Raj, uncle Rishi and aunt Ritu Nanda and wrote, “Lunches at Devnar Cottage will never be the same... Words aren’t enough to describe the amount I love and miss you, each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart... Naniji Ritu Masi & Chintu Mama - memories to last a lifetime !!” The picture shows a teenage Ranbir, sitting alongside Rishi on a couch while being surrounded with other family members.

While Rishi died on May 30, sister Ritu Nanda passed away in January this year due to cancer. The actor had even flown to Delhi to attend her last rites. Ritu was the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

