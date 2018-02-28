 Sridevi funeral: Bollywood icon cremated with state honours | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sridevi funeral: Bollywood icon cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of Sridevi arrived from Dubai on Tuesday night and was taken to her residence in Green Acres where many well-wishers paid their last respects to the diva.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2018 18:04 IST
A picture of Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor was put up outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, following her death.
Bollywood diva Sridevi was today cremated with full state honours, mourned by millions of fans, at the Vile Parle crematorium.

Sridevi’s filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor performed the last rites at the ceremony. The couple’s daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi, were by his side, said sources close to the family.

The actor’s body was brought to the crematorium in an open, flower-bedecked hearse.

Sridevi’s untimely death at the age of 54 in Dubai on Saturday had stunned the nation.

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were among those who offered their condolences to the Kapoor family.

