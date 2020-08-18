e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave his home on June 8 as sister Meetu was to visit: Rhea’s lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave his home on June 8 as sister Meetu was to visit: Rhea’s lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has claimed that she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home at his request days before his death. He asserted that the ties between Rhea and actor’s family were strained.

bollywood Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed in a new interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and his father has filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of abetment to suicide among other charges.

However, in an interview to India Today, her lawyer asserted that she left Sushant’s home at his request as he wanted his family members to come stay with him. “Sushant had been calling his family, tell them he was moving out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Meetu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Sushant then requested Rhea to move in with her parents for the time being,” the lawyer said.

Rhea has said that Sushant was depressed but his family has rejected this. “Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks and Sushant’s conduct had aggravated these conditions. That said, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant. The very same day (June 8), Rhea had arranged a therapy session for herself with Dr Susan Walker and asked Sushant if she could leave after the session. But Sushant told her to leave immediately before Meetu arrived,” the lawyer added.

Sushant’s family was not on good terms with the actor’s girlfriend. The lawyer claimed that their ties were strained after actor’s sister Priyanka tried to molest Rhea under the influence of alcohol. He said Sushant had confronted his sister over the incident.

However, the lawyer of Sushant’s father had called the incident a ‘mind game played by Rhea’. Accepting that the ties were strained between Sushant and Priyanka, Vikas Singh had said that the late actor realised his mistake in a few days. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” he had said in an interview.

