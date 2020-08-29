e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for boycott of movie Shashank: ‘Boycott film and one who is promoting it’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for boycott of movie Shashank: ‘Boycott film and one who is promoting it’

An upcoming movie titled Shashank, which seem inspired by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been denounced by the late actor’s sister.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti wants people to boycott Shashank.
Shweta Singh Kirti wants people to boycott Shashank.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has called for the boycott of an upcoming movie that seems inspired by the late actor’s death. Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to denounce the movie, titled Shashank.

“Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia,” she wrote while retweeting posters of the film. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had shared the posters on Friday. “Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia,” he had written in his tweet.

 

The posters showed Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh front and centre with missing puzzle pieces around their faces. Words such as depression, suicide, murder and nepotism were mentioned on the poster. A couple of them were even misspelled.

Earlier, another film on Sushant’s death was announced. Titled Suicide or Murder, it stars Sushant’s lookalike Sachin Tiwari as the lead.

However, as per the makers, the film is not a biopic of the actor’s life but inspired by his life. The film is expected to start shooting in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected at Christmas this year.

Also read: Amul pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a topical: ‘Marvel of an actor’

Film’s producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta told Indian Express, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

Susant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was reported to have died by suicide. His death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police , the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In