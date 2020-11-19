On Sushmita Sen’s birthday, boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares special post for ‘love of my life’. See here

bollywood

Actor Sushmita Sen has spoken about the 15-year age gap between her and her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl. Sushmita turned 45 on Thursday and Rohman wished her with a special birthday post.

Sharing a picture of himself, kissing Sushmita on the forehead, he wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh (If I don’t say anything, it’ll seem incomplete, and if I do, it won’t be enough. You’re amazing, the world knows it, and I found out when I got to know you).”

Sushmita replied to his post, and wrote in the comments section, “Uffff!!! My babushhhhhh shayar (my poet)!!!! I love you soooooo much!!!! You make every day a celebration.”

In a recent interview, the former beauty queen said that she always knew that Rohman was wise beyond his years. They met after she responded to his DM on social media.

She told Zoom, “I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don’t make a romance. I knew in my heart of hearts, that I was going to have the most incredible romance that would be a manifestation from many bucket lists. I usually don’t put conditions on things because I believe things happen at the right time and they help you to grow and then they move away. That’s part of life. But somethings you wish to stay and grow with you. So I was like come on come on it’s time to experience that.”

She added that she didn’t know that the romance she was chasing would manifest in the form of Rohman. “And that I would find it on Instagram. I didn’t know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team,” she said.

Sushmita had narrated the ‘beautiful’ story of how they met in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand last year. “He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was,” she had said, adding, “I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted girls -- Renee and Alisah. She recently made her acting comeback with the web series Aarya.

