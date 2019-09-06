Vicky Kaushal wraps shoot of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, says ‘fought many of my own fears’

bollywood

It’s a wrap for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky took to social media to make the announcement.

“Rolled our last shot for ‘BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship’ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot ...,” he wrote on Instagram.

In June, the makers released the first-look poster of the film where the Manmarziyan actor has an extremely frightened look on his face. In the poster, a bloodied hand with long nails is seen grabbing the 31-year-old’s bruised face as he peeps out of a ship’s broken window.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh is slated to hit the theatres on November 15 this year. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Vicky is among the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today. He will be seen in two biopics, one on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and the other on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor said that playing these characters is a “huge” responsibility.

Titled Sardar Udham Singh, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. It follows Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“It was my dream to work with Shoojit Sircar. I am glad I got the opportunity to work with him in a film on Shaheed Udham Singh. It is a great honour but a big responsibility at the same time. The shoot will resume from October and I am excited to start that process,” Vicky has said on the sidelines of NBT Utsav Awards in June this year.

He was recently featured on the cover of Femina Wedding Times September issue. The actor looked dapper in purple floral formals designed by Manish Malhotra.

