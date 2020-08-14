Vikrant Massey on star kids: ‘They don’t have to sit in the sun, they don’t have to audition’

bollywood

Actor Vikrant Massey, who like Sushant Singh Rajput transitioned from a career in the television industry to films, has said that he was told point blank that he does not have what it takes to become a movie star. Vikrant, who recently appeared in Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, said that hearing such negative feedback broke his spirit and made him angry.

He told Mid-Day in an interview, “I was told to my face I am not quintessential hero material. I am not the good-looking guy with biceps. Yeh sab sunke aapki himmat toot jaati hai (hearing this broke my spirit). These comments weren’t positive and I took it personally. I was angry, but I used that anger to prove these people wrong. As an actor, I had over 10 years of experience in TV, but that wasn’t counted. You have to start from scratch and you have to adapt as these two are different mediums with different priorities.”

He continued, “Unless you are a good actor, you won’t survive. As far as the disparity is concerned, it is tougher for outsiders. Star kids have access to information that we don’t. Unko dhoop mein bithaake nahi rakhte, unko auditions nahi dene padte (they don’t have to sit in the sun, they don’t have to audition). Also, the respect you get on set is directly proportional to the length of your role and how important you are to them.”

Vikrant was one of the first to comment about the media coverage surrounding Sushant’s death. He also supported Kunal Kemmu when Kunal’s film, Lootcase, was snubbed at a major Disney+ Hotstar press conference, while those of big stars were not.

In an interview to Hindustan Times recently, VikrantI recalled the time when he wasn’t invited to an awards function, despite being nominated. “I remember, I was nominated for the Best Actor Jury category in a popular award function, but wasn’t invited to the event,” he said. “So, should I be hurt by that? No. It doesn’t matter to me kyunki system hi aisa hai. I am only focused on work.”

