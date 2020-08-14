Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka questioning former staff member over suspicious money transfer goes viral

bollywood

A video that shows one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters questioning a member of his staff about a money related issue has been accessed and televised. India Today has shared the video, which shows Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and her husband asking a staff member about a money transfer.

The video shows Priyanka and her husband angrily questioning the man, Rajat, if money was transferred to a person named Pankaj. According to the report, Rajat used to handle Sushant’s finances before he was let go in 2019. In the video, Priyanka’s husband can be heard demanding a name from Rajat, while Priyanka threatens to call the police. “You are in a Bollywood star’s house,” Priyanka can be heard telling Rajat, in Hindi.

According to the report, the video was recorded in April 2019. It was during this time that Rajat was reportedly sacked by Priyanka and her husband, Siddharth, “over some alleged transfer that happened to an ex-employee.” The report goes on to say that Samuel Miranda was hired as Rajat’s replacement on the same day. Samuel has been named in the Patna FIR filed by Sushant’s father, as well as in the CBI FIR and the Enforcement Directorate’s probe.

Sushant’s relationship with Priyanka has been a matter of debate in recent weeks. Sushant’s family lawyer had previously said in an interview to Pinkvilla that his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, had accused Priyanka of having molested her, which created a barrier between the siblings. He had said that Sushant and Priyanka made up a few days later and the whole thing was just a ‘mind game’ played by Rhea. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” he had said.

Rhea recently released private chats with Sushant, detailing a fallout he’d had with Priyanka. He wrote, (“To Priyanka”), “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol...” Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a clip from an old interview where Sushant said that he was closest to Priyanka as ‘she gets him”.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against Rhea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

