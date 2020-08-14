e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput was planning move to Hollywood, generating Rs 50 crore, reveal diary pages shared by sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput was planning move to Hollywood, generating Rs 50 crore, reveal diary pages shared by sister Shweta

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was planning on establishing himself in Hollywood, improving his acting skills, and generating assets to help him create content, diary pages shared by his sister have revealed.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his film Chhichhore.
         

Details from actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary suggest that he was planning on having a base in Los Angeles, improving his acting skills, and signing with a top Hollywood agency, among other things. These details have emerged after pages from his diary were leaked, and subsequently shared online by Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

“If you expect the audience to suspend disbelief, then you must do it first. How? Find the things the character likes, loves has sympathy for or at least understands. Every person must be striving for some goal that is positive for him,” the actor wrote in one of his entries. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and an investigation into his death is underway.

 

“Massive upgrade in acting skills, language and culture,” he wrote. “Association with one of the top agencies in Hollywood, connection with top players,” he continued. Sharing the pages on social media, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!”

One of his entries suggested that the actor was planning on putting together a team of writers to create new content. He also wanted to invest in an energy startup. He had made several charts in effort to help him streamline his plans, which also included ‘upgrades for cinema, education and environment’ and ‘asset creation’, under which he wrote ‘Rs 50 crore’, reports NDTV.

Previously, Sushant had himself shared some of his goals with fans on Instagram. In September 2019, Sushant had shared a series of Instagram posts of handwritten notes listing his 50 dreams. From learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, the actor’s list was a combination of personal goals and an indication of his giving nature.

