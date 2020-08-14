Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra join Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign, call for CBI probe

bollywood

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, stressed on the importance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the actor, several Bollywood personalities have also offered their support to the cause on social media.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi and Parineeti Chopra were among those who posted Instagram stories calling for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

In a video message posted on social media on Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta had said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, also shared a similar message on Instagram. “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR,” she said, holding a placard. Actor Kriti Sanon had also posted about the necessity of a CBI takeover of the case. She had written, “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON, His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #cbiForssR #SushantSinghRaiput.”

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide and claimed that she entered into a relationship with him to further her career. She has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year.

An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, against Rhea and her family members in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After a turf war broke out between the Patna and Mumbai police, the Centre allowed for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

