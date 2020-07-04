e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi on being called ‘nepotism born’: ‘Unfair when people make uninformed comments like this’

Vivek Oberoi on being called ‘nepotism born’: ‘Unfair when people make uninformed comments like this’

Vivek Oberoi has reacted to a Twitter user calling him ‘nepotism born’. He was defended by Sanjay Gupta, who said the accusation was ‘absolute nonsense’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vivek Oberoi is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.
Vivek Oberoi is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.
         

Actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted after he was called a ‘product of nepotism’ by a Twitter user. He said such comments ‘can brush away years of struggle and perseverance’.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had recently shared a collage of veteran actors who made it in Bollywood despite not being connected to the industry. A fan made some additions to his post and nominated Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiney Ahuja and Vivek as the younger ‘outsider’ actors. Another Twitter user wrote, “Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born.”

 

Sanjay replied to the tweet, defending Vivek. “What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi,” he wrote. Vivek is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.

Vivek thanked Sanjay for defending him. “Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

The actor’s fans also defended him. “Some people just wants to demean people’s struggle by their silly comments and spread #FakeNews in such large volume, that people starts believing it. @vivekoberoi didn’t born with silver spoon. And then this extremely talented actor’s career was destroyed by a arrogant actor,” wrote one. “We all know that you are not like that. God Bless You,” wrote another.

Vivek told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that when he was starting off, he rejected a film which was backed by his father and was written by director duo Abbas-Mustan. Instead, he opted for an unconventional debut with Company and then he never really stuck to a particular genre be it crimes dramas, comedies or romantic films.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

“The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge (The trend was the son would come back after receiving education abroad and his father would launch him like a rocket). And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me,” Vivek had said.

The debate around nepotism was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. He died by suicide at his Mumbai home at the age of 34.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In