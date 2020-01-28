Woman files complaint against Ganesh Acharya for forcing her to watch adult videos, depriving her of work

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:31 IST

A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly depriving her of work and forcing her to watch ‘adult videos’. ANI reports that the woman filed the complaint at the Women’s Commission and the Amboli police station in Maharashtra.

On Friday, Acharya fended off allegations made against him by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who’d accused Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

Acharya had previously been involved in actor Tanushree Dutta’s complaints against Nana Patekar, which began the #MeToo movement in India in 2018. Tanushree had filed a police complaint against both men, and had accused Patekar of physically and sexually harassing her during the shoot of the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, choreographed by Acharya. He has denied both Saroj Khan and Tanushree’s allegations.

“He’s a bloody liar and a two-faced person. He’s going to say all that. And 10 years ago, he was one of those people who were equally complicit in the harassment. He won’t admit it,” Tanushree had said about the choreographer, in an interview to ANI.

Defending himself against Saroj Khan’s comments, Acharya had told ANI, “Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer. Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA.”

