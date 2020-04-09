Workout is the best thing to do in self-quarantine: Shamita Shetty

bollywood

Actor Shamita Shetty is giving major fitness goals to her fans with her easy-to-do home workout videos on social media amid the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The actor is not just attending online workout sessions with her trainer Vinod Channa, but is also making tutorials for people to promote exercising at home.

Making the most of her time, she says, “People tend to binge eat when they are at home and since the lockdown is going to be weeks long, what better way to utilise this time than to exercise? Workouts are the best thing to do during this quarantine period. One has to just roll out the mat, play some nice music, get onto it.”

For the 41-year-old, fitness has become an integral part of her life, and she plans to post videos till the lockdown continues. “Since Mohabbatein (her debut movie which released in 2000), I’ve been into fitness and it has become like an addiction now. It gives me immense peace and pleasure.”

However, she feels beating the coronavirus blues won’t just happen by sweating out. “What’s happening outside is a cause of great concern but we should all be focussed on eating healthy, developing our immunity and strengthening our muscles instead of letting this time pass by and laziness to set in,” she signs off.

