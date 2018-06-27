Zero shooting wrapped up, Anushka Sharma praises Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif

The shooting for Anushka Sharma’s next film Zero is finished, and that has made her emotional. In a heartfelt note posted on Twitter, she has praised the team for believing in her. She says she is thankful to Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif for being amazingly warm on the sets.

She writes, “Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it’s been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap.”

Zero is Anushka’s second film with both Shah Rukh and Katrina. She previously worked with them in Yash Chopra’s last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Zero is a story that celebrates life. The first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. In an earlier interview with PTI, Rai talked about Shah Rukh being the lead in his film.

He said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle class boy who has achieved it.”

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21.