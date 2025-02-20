Asako Yuzuki: “It seems ‘Butter’ is more popular in India than in Japan”

Japanese author Asako Yuzuki, known for her best selling debut novel, Butter , visited India for the first time to speak at the recently concluded Alliance Literary Festival in Bangalore. Her novel, that explores the relationship between food, women’s body image and feminism, has been an international bestseller since its release in May 2024.

It’s your first time in India. How has your experience been so far?

I am loving the weather here in Bangalore; the breeze is lovely. I love the way Indian women dress here. I am also enjoying Indian food, especially masala chai, it’s delicious. It’s also very overwhelming to see my book’s popularity in India. I didn’t expect that. It seems Butter is more popular in India than in Japan.

464pp, ₹1553; Fourth Estate

Your novel explores the relationship between food, pleasure, and shame. What drew you to examine these interconnections?

The topic of body image is of great relevance not just in Japan but all over the world. But I think the perception is changing slowly. It’s wonderful to see women in India dressed so progressively; it says a lot about the country’s culture. In terms of body image and women’s size also, the approach everywhere is becoming better.

Did writing about food and taste change your own relationship with these experiences?

Not really. I still very much enjoy food and it hasn’t changed my preferences. But since I am travelling a lot because of my food, I am getting to try out different kinds of cuisines, which is new and exciting. For example, I found out today that the Indian version of butter is not ghee, and there exists another kind of salted butter which is consumed here. I also tried this dish called paneer butter masala and I found the taste of butter really nicely blended in; it made the curry sweet and spicy at the same time.

Did any feminist authors or works most influence your own writing journey?

I’ve grown up reading British authors like Jane Austen and the Bronte sisters, and Louisa May Alcott too. I have recently enjoyed the writing of Elena Ferrante (My Brilliant Friend) and Jhumpa Lahiri (In Other Words & Interpreter of Maladies). I think the way they approach feminist and sexist issues in their books is very interesting.

What are you working on next?

I’m working on two concepts at the same time. One is about the history of geishas. I am exploring that world in one of my upcoming books. The other is about nurseries in Japan – how the day care centres work there. It’s about parents dropping their kids to day care and going to work.

Arunima Mazumdar is an independent writer. She is @sermoninstone on Twitter and @sermonsinstone on Instagram.