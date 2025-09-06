HT Picks; New Reads

Of beauty and ruthlessness This week’s pick of interesting reads includes stories set among the Naga people, a biography of a towering geneticist and plant breeder, and a fresh translation of a classic by Tulsidas (Akash Shrivastav)

208pp, Rs399; Speaking Tiger (12 stories that are a testament to the resilient spirit and distinctive identity of the Naga people.)

Comprising 12 stories, The Last Free Naga paints a portrait of a people the remoteness of whose land is both a defence and a chosen way of life. In fresh, haunting prose, the author writes with a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of his culture. The stories range from those that describe the time when the Naga national movement was at its peak, to stories about the rhythms of rural life, and about the extraordinary beauty and ruthlessness of the land. In the title story, a young boy meditates on all that he will leave behind in his village once he goes to study in the relative safety of a neighbouring state — how will he carry the mementoes of his land and his people in a single suitcase? In Salt, a man confronts head on the brutality of the state, even though all he wants is to carve a life for himself in the quiet mountains. In Season of Cicadas, a walk home is interrupted by the Khangayei, a creature of myth and memory, often misunderstood. And The River that Bends Time takes the reader into a mystical landscape where the forgotten past comes alive — where fishing nets bind generations of fathers and sons, and a river continues to flow despite all the changes in the land that it waters. Silent lovers, fractured families, taciturn fathers, feisty grandmothers, lost uncles — Jim Kasom’s stories contain a multitude of lives, each as fascinating as it is unforgettable. Finally, The Last Free Naga is a testament to the solitude, the resilient spirit, and the utterly distinctive identity of the Naga people.*

Championing freedom from hunger

324pp, ₹799; HarperCollins (A moving biography of the main architect of the green revolution in India)

‘Dr Saab, we will take up your seeds!’ said the intrepid farmer from Jaunti, a village near Delhi. This was the turning point a young undaunted scientist named Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (MS Swaminathan) was looking for. It was that giant leap of faith that would help him engineer the agricultural transformation christened the ‘Green Revolution’ that would be the crucial hinge on which the fortunes of the country would eventually turn and leapfrog her destiny from the ‘begging bowl’ to the ‘breadbasket’.Swaminathan worked tirelessly against tremendous odds to disprove doomsday prophecies and Malthusian theories, with a simple but profound four-letter word philosophy – food; and the idea that food and nutrition security were paramount for human progress.This remarkable and moving biography captures the life and times of this extraordinary hero, tracing his life from his childhood in Kumbakonam and his early introduction to agriculture and his eventual association with Nobel laureate, Norman Borlaug, which ultimately led to the Green Revolution. The book also takes an attentive look at all the various roles he deftly juggled in his long and illustrious career – that of a conservationist, an ardent feminist, a technocrat, a lifelong Gandhian, a philosopher, a diplomat and a celebrated institution builder – both in India and abroad.Easily one of India’s most decorated scientists, he received countless honours and honorary doctorates throughout his mammoth career including the Ramon Magsaysay award, and the first World Food Prize. He was also one of only three Indians to make it to the list of the Most Influential Asians of the 20th century by TIME magazine; the other two Indians featured on the list were Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. He was conferred with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 2024.This book is a fitting tribute to MS Swaminathan, one of India’s tallest scientists and one of her greatest sons, in his centennial year. He championed the greatest freedom of them all – the freedom from hunger. It is a biography that will leave you not just in awe of his work but will also fill you with gratitude for what he achieved with grace, dignity and above all else, unparalleled humanity.*

Of courage, focus and divine connection

108pp, ₹399; Bloomsbury (A fresh and lyrical translation of the classic by Tulsidas)

In today’s fast-paced world, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa offers solace and inner strength, reminding us of perseverance and selfless service. This fresh, lyrical translation by diplomat and poet Abhay K breathes new life into the classic, making its profound wisdom accessible to modern readers while preserving its spiritual essence. Whether seeking courage, focus, or divine connection, this rendition bridges ancient devotion with contemporary relevance. It is a must-read for devotees and seekers alike.*

*All copy from book flap.