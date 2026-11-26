When foot-and-mouth disease devastated farming communities across Britain in 2001, residents of Sedbergh found a simple solution to bring people back: books.

A view of the town of Sedbergh in England (Courtesy Visit Lake District)

The crisis ran deep. A 2002 study by economists at Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport estimated that the outbreak caused direct losses of about £3.2 billion to tourism-related businesses across the UK between March and August 2001. For rural communities dependent on farming and visitors, the damage

Sedbergh, showing the way (Courtesy International Association of Book Towns)

“Sedbergh went on to become England’s official book town, joining Wales’ Hay-on-Wye and Scotland’s Wigtown. It’s in fine company, at a time when interest in literary travel is booming across the world,” says Misha Burton, who volunteers at Clutterbooks, a community charity shop.

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Located near the Lake District, Sedbergh sits beneath the rounded slopes of the Howgill Fells. Books remain central to the town, where stone buildings, independent shops, cafés and pubs line the streets. It has fewer bookshops than Hay-on-Wye, but books are also sold in cafés, clothing shops, and community spaces.

“For centuries, the local economy depended on agriculture and the wool trade. Becoming a book town offered another way to attract visitors and support local businesses,” Burton says.

The idea is part of a wider movement. In Regenerating Regional Culture: A Study of the International Book Town Movement, researcher Jane Frank examines how book towns have helped rural and regional communities develop new cultural and economic identities. She describes them as places that preserve older technologies, particularly printed books, while participating in contemporary global communications.

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Frank also identifies bookshops as “third places”, spaces outside home and work where people can meet, exchange ideas and develop connections. These encounters can create a sense of belonging for visitors, even in an unfamiliar town, she says.

A town of books

The town’s largest bookshop. (Courtesy Westwood Books)

Westwood Books, housed in a former cinema, is Sedbergh’s largest bookshop. Across two floors, it stocks more than 70,000 titles, including new releases, second-hand paperbacks, antiquarian editions, signed copies, and books on local history.

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“The business moved from Hay-on-Wye to Sedbergh in 2005 and is now run by a local couple, Paul and Heather Thomas. In 2026, Westwood is celebrating more than 20 years of trading in the town,” the bookshop attendant tells me.

Not far, Sedbergh Information Centre shares its premises with Howgills Bookshop, a volunteer-supported outlet where around 15 independent dealers sell second-hand books. Subjects range from art, architecture, and children’s literature to cricket, railways, and local history.

The Sleepy Elephant sells books alongside walking equipment, while the Old School Room Bookshop offers second-hand titles with Farfield Clothing’s outdoor garments. At Smatt’s Duo, customers can browse books for sale while stopping for food or coffee.

But books can’t be confined to shops in a booktown. The Book Shelter, a former bus shelter, is a free book exchange: visitors can take a book if they leave another in its place.

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The Dales & Lakes Bookshop Trail extends Sedbergh’s appeal beyond the town. It encourages readers to explore bookshops across the surrounding Yorkshire Dales and Lake District, combining browsing with visits to neighbouring towns and villages.

“For travellers, it offers an alternative to visiting a single book town: independent bookshops, second-hand dealers, and antiquarian booksellers across the region, with historic sites and countryside attractions along the way,” says Chloe Russell, who I meet while browsing the shelves at a coffee shop.

Beyond the bookshops

Sedbergh, which has a population of about 1,600 people, also has a growing programme of literary events.

In October 2026, the town hosted the third edition of Death in the Dales, its crime-writing festival. Held from October 16 to 18, it brought together members of the Crime Writers’ Association and other authors to discuss detective fiction, historical mysteries, thrillers and the craft of writing.

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Participants included Martin Edwards, Kate Ellis, Tom Mead, Victoria Dowd and Antony Johnston. The programme ranged from constructing detective puzzles to writing crime fiction based on police experience, and included a screening of the 1945 film noir Detour.

Younger readers are catered for too. Through its partnership with the Carnegie Medals, the town has organised reading events and author interactions for schoolchildren. Former UK Children’s Laureate Anne Fine was among the writers who took part in 2024.

Book fairs at the People’s Hall bring visiting dealers to Sedbergh, offering second-hand, antiquarian and collectable books. The historic co-educational independent Sedbergh School, founded in 1525 by Roger Lupton, remains one of the town’s most important institutions.

Literature in the landscape

Brigflatts Quaker Meeting House (Courtesy Visit Lake District)

Sedbergh’s literary connections go beyond its book-town designation.

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A few kilometres from the centre stands Brigflatts Quaker Meeting House, built in 1675. Its stone exterior and wood-panelled interior have changed little over the centuries, and it remains an active place of worship.

The hamlet gave its name to Briggflatts, the long autobiographical poem published in 1966 by modernist poet Basil Bunting. The work draws on memory, place, language, and Bunting’s experiences in northern England and elsewhere.

Visitors can follow a circular walk from Sedbergh to the meeting house, through fields and alongside the River Rawthey. The approximately 6.8km route generally takes two to three hours.

Walking is one of the main reasons people visit this part of Cumbria. The Howgill Fells rise immediately above Sedbergh, their rounded contours famously compared to sleeping elephants by writer and walker Alfred Wainwright.

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The Calf, the highest summit in the Howgills, offers scenic views across the surrounding countryside. There are also less demanding routes through the valleys and along the rivers near town.

On the eastern side of the Howgills is Cautley Spout, one of England’s highest cascade waterfalls. A walk from the Cross Keys Inn offers views of the falls, although the climb to the top is more strenuous.

Beyond Sedbergh

Farfield Mill, about a mile from the centre, showcases the town’s textile history. Established in 1836, the former woollen mill now houses an arts and heritage centre, with galleries, working looms, exhibitions, and artists’ studios across several floors.

Inside the quaint English town of Sedbergh (Courtesy Visit Sedbergh)

Visitors can watch craftspeople at work, see contemporary art and browse locally made textiles, ceramics and jewellery. The mill also has a café.

A short distance away, the village of Dent offers another look at the region’s rural history. Its heritage centre documents local life, including the area’s knitting and textile traditions.

Sedbergh is also the perfect base for excursions into the Lake District. In Grasmere, William Wordsworth’s Dove Cottage and the Wordsworth Museum explore the poet’s life and work. Near Sawrey, Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top farmhouse preserves the home and surroundings associated with her children’s books.

Sedbergh may not have the scale of Hay-on-Wye, but that is part of its charm. Here, independent bookshops, literary events and community initiatives are woven into the life of a small town, rather than existing simply to draw visitors.

Teja Lele is an independent editor and writes on books, travel and lifestyle.