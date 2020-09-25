e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Review: Centralia by Poulomi Basu

Review: Centralia by Poulomi Basu

Truth is stranger than fiction in this photo book, or perhaps it’s one and the same, as photographs become shape shifters in the jungles of central India, the scene of several conflicts

books Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:43 IST
Paroma Mukherjee
Paroma Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Forests of Abhujhmargh, Chhatisgarh. “Centralia” by Poulomi Basu, a photobook in the genre of docu-fiction, journeys deep into the forests of central India where a little known and under reported conflict between an indigenous tribal people and the State slowly simmers. (Poulomi Basu)
“Journeying ever deeper into a labyrinthine conflict over land, resources and identity, this area is home to vast mineral deposits - iron ore, bauxite, coal - but it is also home to India’s indigenous tribal population,” says Poulomi Basu about the jungles of central India where she photographed for nearly a decade. (Poulomi Basu)
“The women of rural India are largely perceived to be voiceless and home bound, but women form a substantial part of the Maoist guerillas,” says Basu. (Poulomi Basu)
“In war, truth is the first casualty. Centralia explores the unsteady relationship between reality and fiction and how our perceptions of reality and truth are manipulated,” Basu says of the work that she made over a decade. (Poulomi Basu)
Centralia looks to reframe the internal narratives of the civil war in India within a wider global context. (Poulomi Basu)
“It is a tale of fractured landscape in extremis. The shifting planes of reality: an India of the mind, a place both hyper real and metaphorical; familiar yet alien.” (Poulomi Basu)
“Through my work I have become known for advocating for the rights of women. I am drawn to ordinary women who find themselves in extraordinary situations,” says Poulomi Basu who identifies as a transmedia artist, photographer and activist. (Poulomi Basu)
“Centralia is a cautionary tale of where we are heading as a global society. Taking a cue from Walter Benjamin, we live in a permanent state of emergency,” wrote Basu in an article published as part of World Press Photo’s collaboration with PHmuseum. (Poulomi Basu)
Centralia has been designed by award winning designer Teun van der Heijden, and the texts in the book have been produced in collaboration with local grassroots journalists. (Poulomi Basu)
Dussera celebrations, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. “The viewer must reconstruct several conflicting storylines and interrogate the narratives, which take the form of a dialogue between a number of characters,” Poulomi Basu told the British Journal of Photography in an article dated March 2018. (Poulomi Basu)
“Caught between the Indian state and the Maoist guerrillas, they are fighting for their very survival as their land and environment is eroded through the brutal extraction of these minerals,” says Basu about her decade-long journey of making the work. (Poulomi Basu)
1/11

Forests of Abhujhmargh, Chhatisgarh. “Centralia” by Poulomi Basu, a photobook in the genre of docu-fiction, journeys deep into the forests of central India where a little known and under reported conflict between an indigenous tribal people and the State slowly simmers. (Poulomi Basu)

         
Dewi Lewis Publishing; Available at Setanta, Lightwork photobook store, Charcoal Book Club
Dewi Lewis Publishing; Available at Setanta, Lightwork photobook store, Charcoal Book Club

“In war, truth is the first casualty,” says Poulomi Basu, a transmedia artist, photographer, and activist, of her photo book Centralia, which she worked on for nearly a decade. A work of docu-fiction, this narrative in contemporary photography is reminiscent of the ideas in French writer and poet André Breton’s Surrealist Manifesto (1924). Photographed in the jungles of central India and based on the layered conflict between the tribal communities, Maoist guerrilla forces, and the State, Centralia is unsettling to even just hold. An interesting size for a photo book, it is like a tall journal of official records with a rough, textured cover, the colour of a blood stain running around the silhouette of an unidentifiable face. The jungles hide everything that the cover screams.

Dussera celebrations, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.
Dussera celebrations, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. ( From ‘Centralia’ by Poulomi Basu. )

If you stare at a fire too long, your eyes begin to lose perspective of what’s beyond the flames. From its beginning, Centralia presents images of fires consuming expanses of land, especially as night sets in. This is nuanced visual editing paving the way for a non-linear narrative that draws not just from the reality of what Basu documents on ground, but also from the fluidity of science fiction. The narrative begins with the text of a serious conversation between an activist, a reporter and a police commissioner about some villagers allegedly murdered by the police. The photograph that follows is a complete departure from this conversation and features a man with his back to the viewer, posing like a king at a waterfront. The landscapes are introduced with as much beauty as the devastation that engulfs them, especially where relentless mining is being carried out. A striking centre spread visual of rifles left hanging on the barren branch of a large tree in the middle of a dense forest shows the impact of civil war on nature. Basu is concerned with the destruction of the environment as much as she is with the erosion of the rights of the tribal communities that inhabit these lands.

"Like an electric flower, nothingness."
"Like an electric flower, nothingness." ( From ‘Centralia’ by Poulomi Basu. )

Centralia also pushes the boundaries of the physical form of a photo book comprising different sizes and stocks of paper -- some bound, some loose as documents and photo pull-outs with impeccable print quality and varying colour tones. The physical form of the book seems to illustrate the fragmented nature of the truth. Take the description of events by the wife of a murdered villager who claims the police were behind his death. The police, in turn, claim the villager was killed by Maoist rebels. Cut up, individual photographs divide full pages for the reader to turn flap after flap, literally unraveling the scene of the crime in the dense forest exactly how the locals did. This is evidence photography at its best, and yet, it seems to be of no use for there is no way to establish the truth. Collaborating with journalists, academics and activists in the book, Basu weaves an authenticity of narrative that holds its own against the magical shape shifting quality of the photographs that trace the contours of several contested realities.

Author and photographer Poulomi Basu.
Author and photographer Poulomi Basu. ( Flora Thomas. )

Basu’s work is also a feminist commentary on the conflict between tribal communities, Maoist guerrillas, and the State. Scattered throughout on wafer-thin paper are eight pixilated, full-page portraits of women fighters accompanied by stirring text from the publication Women Martyrs of the Indian Revolution brought out by theRevolutionary Writers Association, also known as Vipalava Rachayitala Sangham. The text highlights how each of the women fought patriarchy, educated themselves in different languages, worked to reclaim tribal land, joined the ranks of the rebel armies, and finally succumbed in brutal battles. The conflict, with its several actors, motives, elements and landscapes is shot through with an irreparable, encompassing sense of the loss of truth and justice. The non-linear narrative might confound those used to consuming hard news in its most literal, undemanding and informative form. However, Basu’s storytelling in Centralia lets the reader become the editor of what they witness, imagine, and choose to believe.

In the dense forests where fires burn, the truth might be stranger than fiction, but it cannot remain unseen.

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In