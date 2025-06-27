Tim Wigmore: “India now has a much better idea of how to nurture fast bowlers”

What was the idea behind this book and how is it different from others on the history and growth of Test cricket?

The idea was simple: to write a global, narrative history of Test cricket. This book didn’t really exist before: there had been lots of brilliant books about individual countries, players and series, but not one that told the story of Test cricket over 148 years. The book is about the players, matches and politics that have shaped the game. I was blown away by the number of legends who agreed to chat and were so generous with their time.

In writing the book, I was led by a sense of story. So, what actually shaped the sport? As such, I zoom in a lot on the most influential characters and moments. In an Indian context, for instance, this means Tiger Pataudi gets much more coverage than some batsmen who averaged more, because Tiger was a crucial figure in the story of Indian cricket.

400pp, ₹899; Hachette India

You highlight Test cricket’s remarkable ability to adapt and endure. In your view, how crucial is it for the format’s continued relevance that player development pathways, rule changes, and the adoption of modern equipment and technology evolve in step with the changing nature of the game and its audience?

It is odd when people describe Test cricket as a conservative sport. As the book explores, the game has always evolved. Since the first Test in 1877, matches have been scheduled to last three, four, five days or six – or even ‘timeless’, played to a finish. Overs have been four, five, six or eight balls. Matches have been day or day-night, played with a red ball or pink. Pitches have been covered and uncovered; helmets have transformed the game, as has the Decision Review System.

Now, we also have the World Test Championship, which could prove one of the most influential inventions of all -- if it is given the best opportunity to flourish. But it allows teams like New Zealand and South Africa to reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, which is brilliant.

You have interviewed legendary players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Pat Cummins, Michael Holding, Muthiah Muralidaran, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Chappell, Dale Steyn, and Rahul Dravid for this book. Was there some unanimous perspective or suggestions from these players on the development and future of Test cricket, especially on how to preserve the Test format given the rapid transformation of the game and the growth of more popular T20 cricket leagues in multiple cricket playing nations?

The greatest sense I got from talking to all these legends was their respect for Test cricket – and simply how hard Test cricket is to play. They have a real sense that their careers are part of a much broader story. If this is conveyed to future generations, that gives Test cricket a chance to continue to thrive – as long as administrators give it better support.

You write in the introduction that fears about Test cricket’s future are not misplaced. How has the emergence of shorter, more commercially attractive T20 tournaments like IPL etc. affected Test cricket and what kind of reforms can help safeguard the future of this longer format?

As I show in the book, Test cricket has always felt under threat: people were worried about its future before World War One. But T20’s emergence means the need to provide more context and narrative to Tests is greater than ever.

The World Test Championship should be central to plans to make Test cricket more vibrant. The points system is far too confusing. I would advocate some simple tweaks. While each team continues to play 6 series – 3 home and 3 away – each two-year cycle, they should all play the same number of games. The way to do this is to make each series 3 Tests of four days each. You could then have three points for a win, and one point for a draw – everyone could then understand the league table, and a much greater sense of narrative would develop.

I’d also like to see more knockout Test cricket. Perhaps the top team on the league table could go to the WTC final, with the teams second and third in the league table playing off in a semi-final. Or you could even have two semi-finals, and a real sense of a festival of Test cricket. More knockout Tests could be the latest aspect of the format’s continued evolution. Before anyone asks, you could continue playing five-match series – but only the first three Tests in a series would count towards the WTC.

Since BCCI has emerged as the richest board in the world, and given how IPL generates billions for the Indian cricket board every year, how do you see such economic dominance impacting the future of Test cricket beyond India? How can Test cricket be prioritized in an era dominated by lucrative T20 cricket leagues?

India, just like Australia and England, need attractive opponents to play against. This will attract more spectators to grounds, and most importantly more people to watch on TV, making broadcasting rights worth more. A strong South Africa and New Zealand is good for other countries too.

To ensure the Test game is as strong as possible throughout the world, revenue needs to be shared more equally. When West Indies tour England or India they don’t receive any money; touring sides should receive, say, 25% of revenue. The ICC’s distribution of cash should also be more equal.

And there should be clear windows – 3 or 4 a year of say 3 weeks – when there’s no other cricket in Full Member nations other than Tests. This would only amount to about 3 months a year, but it would help Test nations to be at full strength.

Some countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are playing fewer Test matches than Australia, England, or India in the new World Test Championship cycle. How do you see such reduced fixtures for some nations impacting the global appeal of Test cricket. What steps can ICC and major boards take to address these concerns so as to ensure an equitable growth of Test cricket across all Test playing nations?

As mentioned above, my suggested tweaks to the WTC would see all teams in the competition playing 18 Tests (which would be 4 days) every two years. That’s a very decent chunk per side, helping each country to develop. With that minimum, then it would be absolutely fine for Australia, England and India to play more.

Your book also touches on the important role played by fast bowling in determining the outcomes of Test matches. How have the changes and advances in training, technology, fitness and analytics shaped the growth of fast bowling in the modern era? And how important is developing a robust and lucrative domestic red ball structure in order to produce quality fast bowlers for Test cricket?

That’s right. I argue that, throughout history, fast bowling is the single most important factor in winning Test matches. I explore how fast bowling has been central to India’s transformation as a Test nation, enabling the side to thrive away from home too. Incredibly, Sachin Tendulkar won only one of his first 44 away Tests: India’s fast bowling wasn’t good enough to support his batting.

50 years ago, when Kapil Dev attended an India Under-19 coaching camp, he complained about only being given two dry chapattis and a spoonful of vegetables for lunch, saying that this was no diet for a fast bowler. “There are no fast bowlers in India,” a board official at the camp told Kapil.

Now, India have a battery of fast bowlers who can thrive throughout the world. The MRF Pace Foundation launched in 1987: the first academy focused upon bowling fast. Now, the country has a series of private academies, which often sponsor the best young talent. Indian Premier League teams have extensive scouting networks: domestic quicks are particularly in-demand. Domestic pitches have also become much more friendly to fast bowlers; Rahul Dravid told me this was one of the most significant changes in helping India succeed away from home. At all levels, India has a much better idea of how to nurture fast bowlers than ever before.

How can Test cricket be made more attractive and lucrative for promising players as many young players across multiple nations tend to prefer shorter formats given the greater financial rewards provided by a number of T20 cricket leagues?

The concept of a WTC final is brilliant. Being at Lord’s last week, you really got a sense of what the match meant to both the players and fans. So, the way forward should be to have clear windows a year when there’s no major cricket beyond Tests, so players don’t have to choose between franchise and Test cricket. Players generally want to play both. Now, administrators need to make it easier for players to avoid having to choose between playing Tests and earning more money in franchise cricket.

Majid Maqbool is an independent journalist based in Kashmir.