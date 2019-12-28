Dear 2020: Faezeh Jalali pens a poem for the coming year

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:52 IST

2020 My Dear,

I didn’t really expect you

But you’re already here!

What I want this year?

An affordable theatre

A 400 seater

(Low rents and high returns!)

Nothing idealistic

Just practical...

To stage the intimate, experimental

Or the large spectacle;

Comedy, drama and even a musical.

A space for the amateur and

the professional,

A space for readings and for discussions.

A stage that can transform

From thrust, or traverse,

to a proscenium, or round,

A place that brings in the crowds

So... a large black box

Would be just wow!

(I’d like to curate it)

A space that is inclusive

Welcoming all

High ceilings and low walls.

Great acoustics, sound sound

Not too soft not too loud

Super lights and lighting desk

good aesthetics and great tech.

A space where we share

A space of no fear

Where ideas are exchanged

Where truth appears

Where thoughts are expressed

Loud and clear

Stories are told

Shy or bold

Conversations started

Between young and old

Where conventions are challenged

Where everyone gets to play a part

Where theatre connects to the world at large

What else do I want from you 2020?

Oh plenty!

Value local talent,

The home-grown groups

Represent the differently-abled

Invest in the youth.

(Imports are not always that good!)

Support female voices,

And those of the marginalised

Speak for those with few choices

Those who are ostracised.

Organise

Finance

Encourage

Buy tickets

Sure we’ll give you a comp if you can’t

afford it!

As for the director in me

Well, she would like to see

The play that the writer in her writes

As a big magnum opus;

That someone with a generous

heart produces :)

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

