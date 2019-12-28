e-paper
Home / Brunch / Dear 2020: Makarand Deshpande’s open letter to the coming year

Dear 2020: Makarand Deshpande’s open letter to the coming year

If plays are not written by people living in present times, how will they reflect the angst and concerns of today?

brunch Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:02 IST
Makarand Deshpande
Makarand Deshpande
Hindustan Times
Makarand Deshpande’s new play Ram is a satire on the religious bigotry; Location courtesy: Prithvi Theatre
Makarand Deshpande’s new play Ram is a satire on the religious bigotry; Location courtesy: Prithvi Theatre(Brahms Dirsipo)
         

2020 My Dear,

I want to see more original writing in theatre.Theatre is about telling the truth, it is about presenting realities. If plays are not written by people living in that time, how will they reflect the angst and concerns of that time? Adapting plays and fitting them into a contemporary context is not the same as staging a play that is written for today. If I am doing a play on Ram, then yes, I am taking the characters from the Ramayana but my play is written in today’s context: Pitaji Please is a play born out of the communal tensions we face today. If written well, such plays find a better connect with the audience.

“There are also people who adapt old classics because they don’t want to experiment with something new. That is lazy.”

I have nothing against adapting older plays. Some plays are indeed timeless, and then there are stories so beautifully written that they need to be told. Naseer does a lot of stories on stage, and by doing so he introduces them to a newer set of audience. That is a brilliant idea. Also, there are plays that are actors’ delights; that test their acting skills. But there are also people who adapt old classics because they don’t want to experiment with something new. That is lazy. Original writing reflects your own history, reference points, your point of view, and that is crucial.

Hindustantimes

Many people will argue that there is no money for playwrights. If you are a playwright by profession, the commercial aspect is also important. Marathi theatre pays good money to writers. Sadly, that is not always the case with Hindi and English theatre. Having said that, theatre people are not in it for the money! So, it is never that a playwright will switch to writing web series for money. Play likhnewala aadmi alag hota hai aur baat yeh hai ke play likhna asaan nahin hai. It has a different structure and a different grammar. Vichardhara likhni parti hai. You don’t need hundreds of locations and sets and changes. Theatre writing, to have an impact, needs to be dramatic. Take the soliloquies of Tagore’s Chitrangada, which is a dance drama, or even the last scene of Akira Kurosawa’s movie Yojimbo: some of the finest examples of theatrical writing goes beyond plays.

To learn this craft, the only way is to read and watch good plays, pick out the nuances, find the theatricality. Exposure to different kinds of plays, including folk theatre, is very important. You have to have a little madness in you to be a playwright. And, you have to create magic on stage with the writing. 

(As told to Ananya Ghosh)

