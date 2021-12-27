e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Ranveer Allabadia: How to increase your IG followers organically

Ranveer Allabadia: How to increase your IG followers organically

Your Reels game on IG can solve can help get you followers

brunch Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:09 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia
Hindustan Times
You shouldn’t play the social media game for the followers
You shouldn’t play the social media game for the followers
         

Reel estate

I’ve been on Instagram for two years, yet I have less than 200 followers. I post everyday. Give me five tips to increase my followers fast.

—Nikhil S, Via Instagram

Okay bubble bursting coming your way in 3...2...1...

Don’t play the social media game for the followers. While I know I sound like an uncle right now, let my inner 27-year-old speak. Social media is not a sustainable game if you’re only chasing numbers. You have to enjoy every piece that you’re putting out. Enjoy all your scripts, edits, ideas and uploads.

But more technical answer: Go aggressive with your Reels game. Instagram heavily promotes creators who make use of their new features. Get at it. Reels is the urban TikTok. Fast growth, quick process and loyal fan following.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Spike in air pollution, cold wave conditions likely from Dec 29: IMD
Spike in air pollution, cold wave conditions likely from Dec 29: IMD
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Vihari stabilise Indian innings after twin setbacks
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Vihari stabilise Indian innings after twin setbacks
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In