Ranveer Allabadia: How to increase your IG followers organically

brunch

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:09 IST

Reel estate

I’ve been on Instagram for two years, yet I have less than 200 followers. I post everyday. Give me five tips to increase my followers fast.

—Nikhil S, Via Instagram

Okay bubble bursting coming your way in 3...2...1...

Don’t play the social media game for the followers. While I know I sound like an uncle right now, let my inner 27-year-old speak. Social media is not a sustainable game if you’re only chasing numbers. You have to enjoy every piece that you’re putting out. Enjoy all your scripts, edits, ideas and uploads.

But more technical answer: Go aggressive with your Reels game. Instagram heavily promotes creators who make use of their new features. Get at it. Reels is the urban TikTok. Fast growth, quick process and loyal fan following.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch