FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.
The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.
The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter.
For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next.
GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).
- Live Updates: As many as 18 opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.
- Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
- Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
- Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
