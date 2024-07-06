 Union Budget 2024: Date, time and all you need to know - Hindustan Times
Union Budget 2024: Date, time and all you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jul 06, 2024 04:33 PM IST

The 2024 Union Budget will focus on ease of doing business, infrastructure spending, and will have new tax deduction and exemption limits.

The 2024 Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on 23d July, as approved by President Droupadi Murmu. The budget session will be from 22nd July to 12 August.

Budget 2024 Highlights: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the 53rd GST Council Meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.
Budget 2024 Highlights: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the 53rd GST Council Meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

What does the 2024 Union Budget entail for taxpayers?

The new budget is expected to increase the standard deduction limit when it comes to income tax for salaried individuals, which is currently fixed at 50,000. This limit is speculated to be raised somewhere above 50,000 to 1,00,000.

A key policy for home loan borrowers could be tax benefits, under Section 24(b) of the Income-Tax Act, which the upcoming budget may accommodate.

The new budget is also anticipated to support women's well-being through subsidies on essential commodities like direct beneft transfers on cooking gas.

A similar effort is also predicted for healthcare in terms of being provided discounted healthcare services, especially for women.

There is also the possibility of the income tax exemption limit on interest from savings accounts to be raised to 25,000 from the current 10,000. For senior citizens, the limit is 50,000

What does the 2024 Union Budget potentially hold for the economy?

The budget is expected to prioritize infrastructural development and also other important sectors including defence, railways, and renewable energy.

How would the 2024 Union Budget support businesses and labour?

When it comes to businesses and companies, the government is aiming to boost India's ease of doing business by decriminalising over 100 law provisions, reducing the consequences to fines, and therefore, reducing the burden of cases on courts.

The government is also looking to establish the Mediation Council of India (MCI) to further reduce the burden of cases on courts and improve ease of doing businesses.

The new budget will also likely unveil a new labour and welfare index for comparing and potentially improving uniformity across various states in implementing labour laws.

