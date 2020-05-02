e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gilead stuck amid profit and virus drug

Gilead stuck amid profit and virus drug

Details from a US government study and a separate trial conducted by the company itself suggest remdesivir may become the first medication approved to treat the novel coronavirus, which has sickened 3.2 million people worldwide and killed 233,000.

business Updated: May 02, 2020 03:24 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Minneapolis
A lab technician visually inspects a filled vial of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California
A lab technician visually inspects a filled vial of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California(via REUTERS)
         

Gilead Sciences Inc. may spend $1 billion on its breakthrough new treatment for covid-19 this year alone, chief executive officer Daniel O’Day said. How much revenue—if any—the company expects to generate is another matter.

Details from a US government study and a separate trial conducted by the company itself suggest remdesivir may become the first medication approved to treat the novel coronavirus, which has sickened 3.2 million people worldwide and killed 233,000. Gilead is still in the early stages of developing and getting approvals for the medication to treat the pathogen, which first emerged in China less than six months ago.

The company has pledged to donate 1.5 million vials of the drug, its entire current supply, while O’Day said it is working with other major pharmaceutical companies to boost production of the medication, which must be given intravenously.

The unprecedented pace and nature of the operation has left investors and the analysts who scrutinise corporate performance scrambling to understand what the business will ultimately look like.

“There has been no other time like this in the history of the planet,” O’Day said. “There is no rule book out there, other than that we need to be thoughtful about how we can make sure we provide access of our medicines to patients around the globe and do that in a sustainable way for the company, for shareholders, and we acknowledge that. So point’s well-taken.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Graded easing of curbs over 2 weeks
Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Graded easing of curbs over 2 weeks
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news