e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt may cut funds for Chinese tech

Govt may cut funds for Chinese tech

State-run Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) are the largest lenders to the Indian power sector and the move is expected to deter states from involving Chinese firms, which are usually the cheapest suppliers.

business Updated: Jun 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Utpal Bhaskar
Utpal Bhaskar
Livemint
ow-cost funds will be provided to local power equipment makers to spur competition.
ow-cost funds will be provided to local power equipment makers to spur competition.(HT Photo)
         

India may tighten its economic squeeze on China with New Delhi planning to discourage states from using Chinese equipment and technology in the strategic power sector by withholding funding to such projects from government-owned lenders to such projects if they use Chinese imports, two people aware of the development said.

State-run Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) are the largest lenders to the Indian power sector and the move is expected to deter states from involving Chinese firms, which are usually the cheapest suppliers. This will be in addition to providing low-cost funds to local power equipment makers to make them competitive.

At stake are contracts worth billions of dollars under India’s proposed distribution reform programme—tentatively named Samarth—with an estimated capital outlay of ₹3.5 lakh crore. The scheme aims to slash electricity losses of power distributors to under 12% and install prepaid smart meters across the power distribution chain, including 250 million households. “The idea is to ensure they don’t use Chinese equipment or technology. These financing lines may be made conditional to that,” said a government official cited above.

Apart from securing large orders in India’s clean energy space, large thermal power generation project contracts totalling around 48 gigawatt (GW) have been placed with Chinese manufacturers. Also, firms use supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) systems from China in the electricity distribution space.

With mounting tensions along the India-China border, India is working on a wider decoupling exercise that involves imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers to check Chinese imports, including prior-permission requirements for power equipment imports from countries with which it has a conflict.

“Trade ties between India and China have seen a setback recently. The government had brought the FDI in Indian companies from ‘bordering nations’ under an approval route from the automatic route in April 2020. Modi also made ‘self-reliance’ a key point of his post-Covid-19 stimulus,” Jefferies Equity Research wrote in a June 24 report.

A power ministry spokesperson did not respond to queries emailed by Mint on Saturday.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In