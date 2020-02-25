e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / India’s import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 bpd, says US Energy Secy

India’s import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 bpd, says US Energy Secy

India, which is 83 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, bought 111.4 million tonnes of crude oil from overseas during April-September.

business Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Indian imports of US oil were 25,000 bpd a couple of year ago, and have now risen to 2,50,000 bpd.
Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Indian imports of US oil were 25,000 bpd a couple of year ago, and have now risen to 2,50,000 bpd.(Twitter/@SecBrouillette)
         

US oil supplies to India have jumped ten-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last few years, visiting US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, he said Indian imports of US oil were 25,000 bpd a couple of year ago, and have now risen to 2,50,000 bpd.

US is India’s sixth largest oil supplier.

India began importing crude oil from the US in 2017 as it looked to diversify its import basket beyond the OPEC nations. It bought 1.9 million tonnes (38,000 bpd) of crude oil from the US in 2017-18 and another 6.2 million tonnes (1,24,000 bpd) in 2018-19.

In the first six months of current fiscal (2019-20), US supplied 5.4 million tonnes of crude oil to India.

Iraq is India’s top crude oil supplier, meeting close to one-fourth of the country’s oil needs. It sold 26 million tonnes of crude oil to India during April to September.

India, which is 83 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, bought 111.4 million tonnes of crude oil from overseas during April-September.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been India’s top oil source, but has been relegated to the second spot, exporting 20.7 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months.

tags
top news
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
No NRC in the state, resolves Bihar assembly; allows NPR with old questions
No NRC in the state, resolves Bihar assembly; allows NPR with old questions
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News