Gold rate goes up to Rs 49,740, silver gains 3%

business

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:47 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs 49,740) have increased since yesterday(Rs 49,730). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs49,804.28) by 0.13%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs49,740) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,895) saw a drop of 0.77%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 28, 2020

Global spot prices dropped down as per the current close with a value of $1,895 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.77%. This price level is 2.53% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,847.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 3.0% to $26.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.76% to $1,042.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 50,218 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 49,740 .

MCX Gold on Dec 28, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs 50,858 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2% or Rs 1388.48 per kg to the price level of Rs 69,424 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 49,740) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 49,730), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $14 to $1,895.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 50,218.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 28, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.