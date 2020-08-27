e-paper
Home / Business News / Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok

Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok

The sale of TikTok is happening as the company is under fire from the administration of US President Donald Trump as a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data the app is compiling on US consumers.

business Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
Retailer Walmart lauded TikTok's e-commerce and advertising capabilities.
Walmart Inc said it was joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok’s US assets, revealing its plans hours after Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said he would step down.

Mayer is leaving just three months after joining, in the middle of negotiations to sell the Chinese-owned video app’s US operations to Microsoft Corp or Oracle Corp .

Retailer Walmart lauded TikTok’s e-commerce and advertising capabilities. The sale of TikTok is happening as the company is under fire from the administration of US President Donald Trump as a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data the app is compiling on US consumers.

The Trump administration has demanded that China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok globally, sell its US operations. Earlier this week, TikTok also sued over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States.

“We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators,” Walmart said in a statement.

