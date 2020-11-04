e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Yes Bank fraud case: Bombay HC rejects default bail pleas of DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Yes Bank fraud case: Bombay HC rejects default bail pleas of DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

The CBI booked the Wadhawans in March along with Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members for alleged conspiracy, cheating, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act

business Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:26 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai, India - April 27, 2020: DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan accused in Yes bank fraud cases, have been taken into CBI Custody and has been produced in session court from CBI Headquarter BKC Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - April 27, 2020: DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan accused in Yes bank fraud cases, have been taken into CBI Custody and has been produced in session court from CBI Headquarter BKC Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times)(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

The Bombay high court has rejected Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan’s pleas seeking default bail in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked the Wadhawans in March along with Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members for alleged conspiracy, cheating, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Yes Bank allegedly invested Rs 3,700 crore in DHFL’s short-term non-convertible debenture between April and June 2018. Kapoor allegedly received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from DHFL in terms of loan advanced to two firms, DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited and Morgan Credits Private Limited. Kapoor’s three daughters hold 100℅ stakes in DOIT, while Morgan Credits is controlled by his wife.

The Wadhawans, who were arrested on April 26, earlier filed applications before a special CBI court seeking bail on the grounds that the investigation agency had failed to file a charge sheet against them within 60 days of their first remand. They argued they were therefore entitled to default bail.

The CBI maintained it had filed a charge sheet in time on June 25, and thus they were not entitled to default bail.

Wadhawans moved the high court after the applications were rejected on June 30.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In