8th Pay Commission: What could be new salaries of all central govt job levels?
The 8th Pay Commission which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees, has been approved by the Union Cabinet
The 8th Pay Commission which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month and will likely be implemented next year.
At the moment, the salary structure for central employees follows the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission which came into effect in 2016.
What is fitment factor?
The salary revisions depend on the 'fitment factor', which is a multiplier applied to the current basic pay.
The 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor for example, was at 2.57, which increased the salaries in Level 1 from ₹7,000 (under 6th Pay Commission) to ₹18,000.
However, the total salary is ₹36,020 after taking into account, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance, besides other benefits.
The 8th Pay Commission's fitment factor
The 8th Pay commission may have a fitment factor of 2.86, according to several reports.
This will raise the basic pay in Level 1 from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480 and is applicable to all levels as follows, according to an NDTV report:
- Level 1 includes peons, attendants, and support staff. The basic pay of ₹18,000 is expected to be revised to ₹51,480, which is an increase of ₹33,480.
- Level 2 includes lower division clerks . The ₹19,900 basic pay is likely to get raised to ₹56,914, which is up by ₹37,014.
- Level 3 with Constables and skilled staff in the police or public services get a basic pay of ₹21,700 currently. This is expected to be raised to ₹62,062, an increase of ₹40,362.
- Level 4, which includes Grade D stenographers and junior clerks get a ₹25,500 basic pay now and this may get increased to ₹72,930, a rise of ₹47,430.
- Level 5, which includes senior clerks and higher-level technical staff get a basic pay of ₹29,200. This is likely to be revised to ₹83,512, an increase of ₹54,312.
- Level 6 posts of inspectors and sub-inspectors may get their basic pay revised to ₹1,01,244, an increase of ₹65,844.
- Level 7 with superintendents, section officers, and assistant engineers may get their basic pay of ₹44,900 raised to ₹1,28,414, an increase of ₹83,514.
- Level 8 senior section officers and assistant audit officers with a ₹47,600 basic pay may see an increase to ₹1,36,136, a rise of ₹88,536.
- Level 9 Deputy Superintendents of Police and accounts officers with a basic pay of ₹53,100 may see it increased to ₹1,51,866, a raise of ₹98,766.
- Finally Level 10, which includes Group A officers like entry-level officers in the civil services with a ₹56,100 basic pay may see their salaries raised to ₹1,60,446, which is an increase of ₹1,04,346.