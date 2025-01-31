8th Pay Commission: What could be new salaries of all central govt job levels?

The 8th Pay Commission which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month and will likely be implemented next year. 8th Pay Commission: Over one crore Central employees and pensioners are set to benefit from the setting of the 8th Pay Commission. (Reuters)

At the moment, the salary structure for central employees follows the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission which came into effect in 2016.

Also Read: NPCI bans special characters in UPI transaction IDs from February 1: Details

What is fitment factor?

The salary revisions depend on the 'fitment factor', which is a multiplier applied to the current basic pay.

The 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor for example, was at 2.57, which increased the salaries in Level 1 from ₹7,000 (under 6th Pay Commission) to ₹18,000.

However, the total salary is ₹36,020 after taking into account, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance, besides other benefits.

Also Read: Trump administration considers tighter curbs on Nvidia's H20 chip export to China: Report

The 8th Pay Commission's fitment factor

The 8th Pay commission may have a fitment factor of 2.86, according to several reports.

This will raise the basic pay in Level 1 from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480 and is applicable to all levels as follows, according to an NDTV report:

Level 1 includes peons, attendants, and support staff. The basic pay of ₹ 18,000 is expected to be revised to ₹ 51,480, which is an increase of ₹ 33,480.

18,000 is expected to be revised to 51,480, which is an increase of 33,480. Level 2 includes lower division clerks . The ₹ 19,900 basic pay is likely to get raised to ₹ 56,914, which is up by ₹ 37,014.

19,900 basic pay is likely to get raised to 56,914, which is up by 37,014. Level 3 with Constables and skilled staff in the police or public services get a basic pay of ₹ 21,700 currently. This is expected to be raised to ₹ 62,062, an increase of ₹ 40,362.

21,700 currently. This is expected to be raised to 62,062, an increase of 40,362. Level 4, which includes Grade D stenographers and junior clerks get a ₹ 25,500 basic pay now and this may get increased to ₹ 72,930, a rise of ₹ 47,430.

25,500 basic pay now and this may get increased to 72,930, a rise of 47,430. Level 5, which includes senior clerks and higher-level technical staff get a basic pay of ₹ 29,200. This is likely to be revised to ₹ 83,512, an increase of ₹ 54,312.

Also Read: Sridhar Vembu joining politics after stepping down as Zoho CEO? Tech tycoon reacts to rumours