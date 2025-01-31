Menu Explore
8th Pay Commission: What could be new salaries of all central govt job levels?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2025 03:07 PM IST

The 8th Pay Commission which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees, has been approved by the Union Cabinet

The 8th Pay Commission which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month and will likely be implemented next year.

8th Pay Commission: Over one crore Central employees and pensioners are set to benefit from the setting of the 8th Pay Commission.
8th Pay Commission: Over one crore Central employees and pensioners are set to benefit from the setting of the 8th Pay Commission. (Reuters)

At the moment, the salary structure for central employees follows the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission which came into effect in 2016.

What is fitment factor?

The salary revisions depend on the 'fitment factor', which is a multiplier applied to the current basic pay.

The 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor for example, was at 2.57, which increased the salaries in Level 1 from 7,000 (under 6th Pay Commission) to 18,000.

However, the total salary is 36,020 after taking into account, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance, besides other benefits.

The 8th Pay Commission's fitment factor

The 8th Pay commission may have a fitment factor of 2.86, according to several reports.

This will raise the basic pay in Level 1 from 18,000 to 51,480 and is applicable to all levels as follows, according to an NDTV report:

  • Level 1 includes peons, attendants, and support staff. The basic pay of 18,000 is expected to be revised to 51,480, which is an increase of 33,480.
  • Level 2 includes lower division clerks . The 19,900 basic pay is likely to get raised to 56,914, which is up by 37,014.
  • Level 3 with Constables and skilled staff in the police or public services get a basic pay of 21,700 currently. This is expected to be raised to 62,062, an increase of 40,362.
  • Level 4, which includes Grade D stenographers and junior clerks get a 25,500 basic pay now and this may get increased to 72,930, a rise of 47,430.
  • Level 5, which includes senior clerks and higher-level technical staff get a basic pay of 29,200. This is likely to be revised to 83,512, an increase of 54,312.

  • Level 6 posts of inspectors and sub-inspectors may get their basic pay revised to 1,01,244, an increase of 65,844.
  • Level 7 with superintendents, section officers, and assistant engineers may get their basic pay of 44,900 raised to 1,28,414, an increase of 83,514.
  • Level 8 senior section officers and assistant audit officers with a 47,600 basic pay may see an increase to 1,36,136, a rise of 88,536.
  • Level 9 Deputy Superintendents of Police and accounts officers with a basic pay of 53,100 may see it increased to 1,51,866, a raise of 98,766.
  • Finally Level 10, which includes Group A officers like entry-level officers in the civil services with a 56,100 basic pay may see their salaries raised to 1,60,446, which is an increase of 1,04,346.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
