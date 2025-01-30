Menu Explore
Sridhar Vembu joining politics after stepping down as Zoho CEO? Tech tycoon reacts to rumours

ByHT Trending Desk
Jan 30, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho is one of the most successful privately owned firms in India.

Sridhar Vembu, who stepped down as the CEO of Zoho Corporation, set the record straight on speculation of him joining politics.

Sridhar Vembu stepped down as the CEO of Zoro Corp. (Image via Twitter)
"I heard there is a 'news' item going around about me joining politics. I burst out laughing when I heard this!" Vembu, 57, said in an X post on Thursday.

Vembu had announced earlier this week that he would focus on research and development (R&D) as the “Chief Scientist” of Zoho.

The tech entrepreneur said he is flying to Austin, Texas, next week to present his company's R&D strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of industry analysts.

"I have an extremely challenging new role in deep tech R&D right now and there is just no way, no way, I have any time for politics. On top of that, I have had zero discussions with anyone, about me joining politics," he said in his clarification note.

“I hope that clears that up. Back to work!”

"In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full-time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission.

Shailesh Kumar Davey to take over as Zoho CEO

Zoho's co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over as the group CEO after Vembu stepped down. Co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US, Rajesh Ganesan will pilot Zoho Corp's ManageEngine division, and Mani Vembu will head the Zoho.com division, Vembu said.

Vembu faced backlash earlier this month after he backed IIT Madras director V Kamakoti's claims on the supposed benefits of cow urine, saying modern science is only just waking up to the many advantages of something that traditional wisdom has long acknowledged.

Initially known as AdventNet, Inc., Chennai-headquartered Zoho Corp was founded in 1996.

Follow Us On