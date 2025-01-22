‘Science illiterate boomer uncle’: The Liver Doc vs Zoho CEO on cow urine controversy

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, has once again locked horns with Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu. This time, too, the bone of contention between them is the scientific merits of various ‘traditional’ Ayurvedic remedies. More specifically, however, the issue at hand this time is ‘gomutra’ or cow urine. Sridhar Vembu (L) and Dr Cyriac Abby Philips (R) clashed over different views on cow urine.

Dr Philips lashed out at the billionaire founder of Zoho after he claimed that cow urine has many benefits.

The debate over cow urine began when IIT Madras director V Kamakoti claimed that cow urine possesses anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties. Vembu, 57, backed these claims, saying modern science is only just waking up to the many advantages of something that traditional wisdom has long acknowledged.

Sridhar Vembu vs The Liver Doc

After tweeting in support of Kamakoti, Sridhar Vembu spoke about fecal transplant and defended gomutra.

“The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut bacteria. And gut bacteria are the most vital component of our immune system and they play a vital role in our physical and mental health,” he wrote on X.

“So ‘cow urine and cow dung have beneficial properties’ is not some superstitious quackery. Modern science is converging there,” he added.

“Science illiterate boomer uncle”

His post rubbed Philips the wrong way. The Liver Doc invoked his past insult – “health-illiterate boomer uncle” – in calling out Vembu. This time, he went further in insulting the Zoho CEO, calling him someone who “speaks through his rear” and promotes “ancient nonsense.”

“Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?” asked Dr Philips.

He noted that as a man of influence, the CEO of Zoho had the social responsibility of not spreading misinformation.

“As a man of influence, spread valuable information on how as a community we can progress through science and the scientific method, instead of promoting ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor,” said the Kerala-based doctor, who has over 2.8 lakh X followers.

Fecal transplant vs urine therapy

Dr Philips, a noted hepatologist, further said that fecal transplants are rooted in science, while urine therapy has no such scientific backing.

“If you would really like to know how fecal transplants have science behind its use, you can read about our work here. We have pioneered this method in salvaging patients dying of severe alcohol-associated hepatitis,” he wrote, adding the link to a research paper.

“Urine therapy has no such known benefits and there is no science behind promoting its use. Educate yourself. And stop with the Strawman fallacies,” the doctor concluded.