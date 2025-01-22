Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras director in cow urine row: ‘Modern science is recognising…’

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has backed IIT Madras director V Kamakoti in the cow urine controversy, claiming that modern science is waking up to its benefits. CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu backed IIT-M director over 'gomutra' benefits.(Image via Twitter)

The controversy over cow urine

V Kamakoti, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, recently faced backlash for saying that cow urine, or ‘gomutra’, possesses anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties that could help treat conditions like fever and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Kamakoti’s comments proved extremely controversial, with a section of the internet saying his claims were not backed by science. In his speech made at a Pongal celebration on January 15, however, the IIT Madras director had quoted scientific studies as well as peer-reviewed papers to make his point about the benefits of ‘gomutra.’

“The antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of cow urine have been scientifically demonstrated… Top journals in the United States have published scientific evidence,” Kamakoti stated.

One of the papers he cited was Peptide profiling in cow urine reveals molecular signature of physiology-driven pathways and in-silico predicted bioactive properties by Rohit Kumar, published in the Nature journal.

Zoho CEO supports IIT Madras director

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday shared a post of support for V Kamakoti. He praised the IIT Madras director as “an accomplished researcher” who had backed his claims on gomutra with scientific evidence.

“IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight,” wrote the 57-year-old CEO of Zoho.

“Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don't give into the attack mobs,” he added.

A few months ago, Vembu had been blasted as an “health-illiterate boomer uncle” by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, over the issue of grounding via walking barefoot.