Adani Group to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in Kutch over next five years

Adani Group plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in Kutch over the next five years, as the ports-to-mining conglomerate looks to double down on investments in its home state of Gujarat. Karan Adani, managing director and chief executive of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (Bloomberg)

“We will complete our Khavda project and commission the full 37 GW capacity by 2030, and we will also double our port capacity at Mundra in 10 years,” Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., said at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Sunday.

“At a time when the global economy faces uncertainty and fragmentation, India is emerging as a bright spot, growing close to 8%, expanding its manufacturing base, and confidently progressing towards becoming a $5 trillion economy and the world's third largest.”

According to Karan Adani, Gujarat is among India's most industrially advanced and connected states, contributing over 8% to India's GDP, accounting for 17% of industrial output, handling 40% of the nation's cargo through its ports, and leading in renewable energy. Within Gujarat, Kutch is a powerful symbol of transformation—a region once considered remote and challenging is now one of India's most strategic industrial, logistics, and energy hubs.

“As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Gujarat will remain cornerstone of this national transformation,” Karan Adani said. “The Adani Group remains deeply committed to being a trusted partner in building a strong, self-reliant, and globally respected India.”

Welspun in Gujarat Also present at the Regional Vibrant Gujarat summit in Rajkot was Welspun World Chairman Balkrishan Goenka, who said that the company's facility in Gujarat has become the world's No.1 home textile company.

“Today, Welspun is giving employment to 1 lakh people directly and indirectly in Gujarat,” Goenka said. “In the US and UK, the market share of Welspun home textiles is more than 25%. Welspun products made in Gujarat are being used in prestigious tournaments like Wimbledon.”

He went on to highlights Welspun's pipeline business, where the company is investing ₹5,000 crore to make it the largest pipe manufacturing company in the world by the end of 2026.