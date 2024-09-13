Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adani Group ‘unequivocally reject and deny’ Hindenburg's new allegations: ‘Preposterous, irrational, absurd’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 13, 2024 08:19 AM IST

Adani Group denied allegations regarding frozen funds in Swiss accounts, stating they have no involvement in Swiss court proceedings.

The Adani Group rejected and denied "baseless allegations" over reports concerning freezing of some funds in Swiss bank accounts. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US-based short seller Hindenburg Research cited a news report by Swiss media outlet Gotham City and alleged that Swiss authorities have frozen over USD 310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of an investigation into Adani Group.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani is seen, The Adani Group refuted claims of frozen funds in Swiss banks, asserting no involvement in any related court proceedings. The company labeled the allegations as unfounded attempts to harm its reputation and confirmed its commitment to transparency.(ANI)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani is seen, The Adani Group refuted claims of frozen funds in Swiss banks, asserting no involvement in any related court proceedings. The company labeled the allegations as unfounded attempts to harm its reputation and confirmed its commitment to transparency.(ANI)

Read more: Swiss authorities freeze $310 million of Adani Group for money laundering, securities forgery investigation: Report

Adani Group said that it has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings and nor have any of the company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority. The conglomerate said in a statement, “We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority. Furthermore, even in the alleged order, the Swiss court has neither mentioned our group companies, nor have we received any requests for clarification or information from any such authority or regulatory body.”

Read more: Narayana Murthy slammed for his parenting advice: ‘Not all families can do this’

It added, “We reiterate that our overseas holding structure is transparent, fully disclosed, and compliant with all relevant laws. These allegations are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd. We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group's reputation and market value.”

Read more: OpenAI close to releasing ‘Strawberry’ Model with reasoning capabilities

Adani Group also said it remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements and condemned any such effort at baseless allegations.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On