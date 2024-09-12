Hindenburg says $310 million of Adani Group in Swiss banks frozen for money laundering, securities forgery investigation

US-based activist short seller Hindenburg Research LLC said that Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of an investigation into the Adani group on a post on X (Formerly Twitter), citing a news report by Swiss media outlet Gotham City. US-based activist short seller Hindenburg Research LLC said that Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of an investigation into the Adani group on a post on X (Formerly Twitter). (Reuters)

What are the Swiss authorities investigating the Adani group for?

The Swiss authorities allegedly conducted a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, which actually dates all the way back to 2021, well before the first Hindenburg report on Adani titled, ‘Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History,’ came out in January 2023, according to the Gotham City report, which cited a Swiss Federal Criminal Court (FCC) ruling.

What are the details of the case?

A frontman representing Adani invested in opaque funds located in British Virgin Islands/Mauritius, and Bermuda, all of which almost exclusively owned Adani stocks, Hindenburg quoted the news report as saying.

The report further stated that more than $310 million of the frontman had been kept in six Swiss banks, which have all been frozen now.

This comes just a month after Hindenburg Research published a report, alleging Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of India's market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as having owned stakes in the offshore entities related to the Adani Group, used as part of a money siphoning scandal.