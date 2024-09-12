 Mark Zuckerberg may soon be world's richest person. In 2024, he earned… - Hindustan Times
Mark Zuckerberg may soon be world's richest person. In 2024, he earned…

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 12, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged by $51 billion this year, reaching $179 billion, making him the fourth richest person globally.

Mark Zuckerberg could become the world's richest people as the CEO of Meta Platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp's parent company- saw a major surge in his net worth.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has increased to $179 billion, ranking him fourth among the world's richest. His wealth grew by $51 billion this year, outperforming Musk and Bezos, as Meta's stock rebounded significantly, driven by investor confidence in AI initiatives.(AP)
As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has grown by $51 billion this year to reach $179 billion.

At present, the tech boss is at the fourth place in the rich list and follows Tesla's Elon Musk (worth $248 billion), Amazon's Jeff Bezos (worth $202 billion), and LVMH's Bernard Arnault (worth $180 billion). Mark Zuckerberg started the year in sixth place but ranked third just last week.

The Meta chief has been outpacing Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in wealth accumulation this year as his $51 billion gain this year surpasses their respective increases of $19 billion and $25 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 when he was 19 and took it public in 2012 at age 28. Meta now stands as the world's seventh-largest public company with a $1.3 trillion market capitalization.

Between September 2021 and November 2022, Meta stock tanked by over 75% which resulted in a massive lost in his net worth which reached just $35 billion.

But the stock has soared more than fivefold since then and 65% in the past year. At present, it is at record levels of above $500 as investors bet on Meta's AI decisions.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
