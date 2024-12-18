Air India introduces special fares and benefits for students| Full details

Air India has introduced discounted fares and special benefits for all students above the age of 12 travelling on domestic and international flights. Air India will offer special benefits for students on all flights

In a press statement, the airline announced that students could now avail up to 10 per cent off on all base fares for flights, 10kg extra baggage allowance, and the option of a one-time free date change upon booking on Air India’s site or mobile app.

The discounts are available for all bookings in economy, premium economy and business across domestic and international flights. For domestic travel, the student has to be at least 12 years of age, while for international travel they need to be between the age of 12-30.

To avail discount, students need to provide a valid ID card, student visa or acceptance letter from a school, college or university which has been recognised by a state or central education board.

Students are eligible for the special fares only if they have enrolled on a full-time academic course for at least a year.

For students to use these benefits they need to carry out all their bookings through Air India's direct channels - their website, mobile app or a contact centre.

Students can also enrol on the airline's loyalty programme, ‘Maharaja Club’, and earn reward points on every trip that they can redeem in exchange for complimentary tickets and upgrades.

Air India's chief commercial officer, Nipun Aggarwal stated in a press release, “With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons.”