Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India introduces special fares and benefits for students| Full details

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2024 03:00 PM IST

The newly announced special fares provide students a discount up to 10 per cent on base fares on all flights, 10kg extra baggage allowance among other benefits

Air India has introduced discounted fares and special benefits for all students above the age of 12 travelling on domestic and international flights.

Air India will offer special benefits for students on all flights
Air India will offer special benefits for students on all flights

In a press statement, the airline announced that students could now avail up to 10 per cent off on all base fares for flights, 10kg extra baggage allowance, and the option of a one-time free date change upon booking on Air India’s site or mobile app.

Also Read: Upgraded aircraft, expanded routes for Air India passengers from 2025

The discounts are available for all bookings in economy, premium economy and business across domestic and international flights. For domestic travel, the student has to be at least 12 years of age, while for international travel they need to be between the age of 12-30.

Also Read: Air India places order to purchase 100 more Airbus aircraft

To avail discount, students need to provide a valid ID card, student visa or acceptance letter from a school, college or university which has been recognised by a state or central education board.

Also Read: Air India announces deployment of best aircraft on metro routes from December

Students are eligible for the special fares only if they have enrolled on a full-time academic course for at least a year.

For students to use these benefits they need to carry out all their bookings through Air India's direct channels - their website, mobile app or a contact centre.

Students can also enrol on the airline's loyalty programme, ‘Maharaja Club’, and earn reward points on every trip that they can redeem in exchange for complimentary tickets and upgrades.

Air India's chief commercial officer, Nipun Aggarwal stated in a press release, “With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On