Monday, Dec 16, 2024
Upgraded aircraft, expanded routes for Air India passengers from 2025

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Dec 16, 2024 03:14 PM IST

The airline said that it will deploy its A350 and B777 planes with upgraded cabins, to key gateways in Southeast Asia and Europe

Private carrier Air India on Monday unveiled its 2025 vision which included upgraded aircraft and expanded routes for the benefit of passengers, the airline said in a statement.

Air India will also operate a fourth daily Delhi-Bangkok flight from January 1. (Air India | Facebook)
Air India will also operate a fourth daily Delhi-Bangkok flight from January 1. (Air India | Facebook)

The airline said that it will deploy its A350 and B777 planes with upgraded cabins, to key gateways in Southeast Asia and Europe.

“The updates also lead to optimised flight schedules for key international routes to offer greater flexibility to travellers as well as to enable seamless intercontinental travel between North America or Europe and Australia or Southeast Asia via Air India’s hubs in Delhi and Mumbai,” the statement read.

“Air India will deploy its retrofitted A320neo on all flights between Delhi and Bangkok from 16 January 2025. The retrofitted aircraft feature fully refreshed interiors across three classes: Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class,” the airline spokesperson said.

Air India will also operate a fourth daily Delhi-Bangkok flight from January 1, increasing frequency on the route from three times daily.

“This optimised fleet deployment will provide the latest generation cabin interiors, including fully flat beds in Business Class and the consistent availability of Premium Economy on these routes,” the spokesperson said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
