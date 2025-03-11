Starlink coming soon to India as Airtel signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX for satellite internet service

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it has signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink internet in India. Airtel's managing director said that working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to customers in India is a significant milestone.(Reuters)

This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in the country.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

“Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” it added.

The multinational telecommunications company added that it is committed to delivering comprehensive and reliable connectivity and digital solutions, focusing on customer-centric services.

“By adding Starlink, (in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb) to its offerings, Airtel will further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today,” the company said.

Airtel-Starlink deal: ‘Significant milestone’



Gopal Vittal, the managing director and vice chairman of Bharti Airtel said that working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates the company's commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work,” he said.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX said that the company is excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India.

“We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink,” Shotwell said. “The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”