Amazon cuts 250 jobs in devices unit weeks after new product launches

Amazon has cut about 250 jobs in its devices and services unit, Reuters reported on Wednesday, following weeks of product launches, including new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.

Earlier this month, Amazon had eliminated about 1,000 jobs in its core retail division. (AFP)

The company confirmed the layoffs following an inquiry by Reuters. “We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles,” an Amazon spokesperson said, without providing further details.

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The cuts affected no more than 250 employees, primarily in software development, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Layoffs expected to help streamline operations: Spokesperson

According to the spokesperson, the layoffs are intended to help Amazon “operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap”.

As is customary at Amazon, workers were notified of the cuts through text messages and emails sent early Wednesday morning. One message seen by Reuters was from Cherie Robinson, a vice president of human resources in the devices and services unit, who said the company had conducted “a thorough review of our structure” that resulted in the decision to cut jobs.

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The layoffs come only weeks after Amazon had rolled out a wave of products. Earlier in October it had announced two new products with the personal AI Bee. On Wednesday it unveiled five new Alexa-powered devices, including an alarm clock and a photo frame.

Amazon is scheduled to announce financial results for its third quarter today.

1,000 employees laid off in early October

Earlier this month, Amazon had eliminated about 1,000 jobs in its core retail division. A spokesperson told Hindustan Times that the company cut “a small number” of roles, mainly in its Stores business. “We've adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities”, the spokesperson said. the company refused to reveal how many employees in India were impacted by the layoffs.

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In January, the company had announced 16,000 global job cuts amid ‘rising competition over AI’.

In October 2025, amazon cut around 14,000 jobs. It had described the layoffs as a way to remain “nimble” and prepare for AI-driven efficiencies. CEO Jassy had reportedly said that Amazon’s rapid growth in its workforce, operations and business segments in recent years had led to an increase in staffing and management layers. He added that this could dilute the sense of ownership among employees directly involved in the work, sometimes without the company realising it.

Amazon conducted its largest-ever round of layoffs in January 2023, cutting more than 18,000 corporate jobs worldwide, HT reported earlier.

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(with inputs from Reuters)