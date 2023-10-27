News / Business / Ambani siblings approved for RIL board by shareholders, says Reliance

Ambani siblings approved for RIL board by shareholders, says Reliance

PTI |
Oct 27, 2023 12:40 PM IST

While twins Akash and Isha received 98% of votes, Akash, the youngest, got 92.75% votes, the company informed in a filing.

Shareholders have given approval to the appointment of Ambani scions Akash, Isha and Anant on board of Reliance Industries, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and children. (PTI/File)
Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and children. (PTI/File)

Also Read | Ambani siblings to receive only a fee, no salary for board meetings: Reliance

Twins Isha and Akash, 32, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, 28, got 92.75 per cent votes, the filing showed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out