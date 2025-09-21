Amul cuts prices of over 700 products to pass GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22 | List

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets dairy items under the brand Amul, recently announced a reduction in retail prices of more than 700 product packs. This decision was taken to ensure the benefits of the GST rate cut reach the customer. It includes ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks. The new prices will be effective from September 22. Citing the low per capita consumption in India, it said that, "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products." (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, stating that the revision is across range of products, like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc.

The revised prices are as under:

Butter, ghee, milk Butter (100g) - ₹ 58 vs ₹ 62 earlier

58 vs 62 earlier Butter (500g) - ₹ 285 vs ₹ 305 earlier

285 vs 305 earlier Ghee (1 Ltr Carton) - ₹ 610 vs ₹ 650 earlier

610 vs 650 earlier Ghee (5 Ltr Tin) - ₹ 3075 vs ₹ 3275 earlier

3075 vs 3275 earlier UHT Milk (Amul taaza toned milk 1l TP) - ₹ 75 vs ₹ 77 earlier

75 vs 77 earlier UHT Milk (Amul gold standardised milk 1l TP) - ₹ 80 vs ₹ 83 earlier Amul ice cream Tub vanilla magic (1l) - ₹ 180 vs ₹ 195 earlier

180 vs 195 earlier Tricone butter scotch (120ml)- ₹ 30 vs ₹ 35 earlier

30 vs 35 earlier Kulfi punjabi 60 ml) - ₹ 20 vs ₹ 25 earlier

20 vs 25 earlier Duetz gold mango (60 ml) - ₹ 18 vs ₹ 20 earlier

18 vs 20 earlier Vanilla cup (55 ml) - ₹ 9 vs ₹ 10 earlier

9 vs 10 earlier Strawberry cup (55 ml) - ₹ 9 vs ₹ 10 earlier Cheese Amul processed cheese block (1 kg) - ₹ 545 vs ₹ 575 earlier

545 vs 575 earlier Amul cheese cube (8 x 25 g) - ₹ 130 vs ₹ 139 earlier

130 vs 139 earlier Amul cheese slices (5 x 20 g) - ₹ 140 vs ₹ 149 earlier Paneer Amul malai paneer dice (200 g) - ₹ 95 vs ₹ 99 earlier

95 vs 99 earlier Amul malai paneer dice (1 kg) - ₹ 440 vs ₹ 455 earlier Chocolates Amul dark chocolate (150 g) - ₹ 180 vs ₹ 200 earlier

180 vs 200 earlier Amul milk chocolate (150 g) - ₹ 180 vs ₹ 200 earlier

180 vs 200 earlier Amul chocominn (250 g Tub) - ₹ 130 vs ₹ 140 earlier Bakery items and snacks Amul butter cookies (200 g) - ₹ 75 vs ₹ 85 earlier

75 vs 85 earlier Amul sugar-free cookies (450 g) - ₹ 200 vs ₹ 225 earlier

200 vs 225 earlier Condensed milk (Amul mithai mate 400 g tin) - ₹ 122 vs ₹ 130 earlier

122 vs 130 earlier Peanut spread (900 g) - ₹ 300 vs ₹ 325 earlier

300 vs 325 earlier Amul paneer paratha (500 g) - ₹ 200 vs ₹ 240 earlier

200 vs 240 earlier Amul french fries (1.25 kg) - ₹ 200 vs ₹ 215 earlier Owned by 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help in increasing Amul's share of the consumers' revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.

Also read | New GST rates: List of key items shared by government on tax cut It also mentioned the legacy of the company to serve customers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers. It ensures “that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations," the statement added.

Amul has already communicated the new prices to its trade partners across India, including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers.

Earlier, Mother Dairy also announced similar price cuts on its products to pass the benefits of the GST rate cut from September 22.