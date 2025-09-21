Amul cuts prices of over 700 products to pass GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22 | List

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets dairy items under the brand Amul, recently announced a reduction in retail prices of more than 700 product packs. This decision was taken to ensure the benefits of the GST rate cut reach the customer. It includes ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks. The new prices will be effective from September 22.
In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, stating that the revision is across range of products, like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc.
Citing the low per capita consumption in India, it said that, "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese and butter.”
Amul malai paneer dice (1 kg) - ₹440 vs ₹455 earlier
Chocolates
Amul dark chocolate (150 g) - ₹180 vs ₹200 earlier
Amul milk chocolate (150 g) - ₹180 vs ₹200 earlier
Amul chocominn (250 g Tub) - ₹130 vs ₹140 earlier
Bakery items and snacks
Amul butter cookies (200 g) - ₹75 vs ₹85 earlier
Amul sugar-free cookies (450 g) - ₹200 vs ₹225 earlier
Condensed milk (Amul mithai mate 400 g tin) - ₹122 vs ₹130 earlier
Peanut spread (900 g) - ₹300 vs ₹325 earlier
Amul paneer paratha (500 g) - ₹200 vs ₹240 earlier
Amul french fries (1.25 kg) - ₹200 vs ₹215 earlier
Owned by 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.
The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help in increasing Amul's share of the consumers' revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.
It also mentioned the legacy of the company to serve customers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers. It ensures “that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations," the statement added.
Amul has already communicated the new prices to its trade partners across India, including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers.
Earlier, Mother Dairy also announced similar price cuts on its products to pass the benefits of the GST rate cut from September 22.