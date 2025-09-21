Edit Profile
    Amul cuts prices of over 700 products to pass GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22 | List

    The prices of several Amul products have been reduced including, milk, ghee, butter, ice cream, chocolates, paneer, cheese and more.

    Published on: Sep 21, 2025 12:14 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets dairy items under the brand Amul, recently announced a reduction in retail prices of more than 700 product packs. This decision was taken to ensure the benefits of the GST rate cut reach the customer. It includes ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks. The new prices will be effective from September 22.

    Citing the low per capita consumption in India, it said that, "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products." (Unsplash/Representational Image)
    Citing the low per capita consumption in India, it said that, "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products." (Unsplash/Representational Image)

    In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, stating that the revision is across range of products, like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc.

    Citing the low per capita consumption in India, it said that, "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese and butter.”

    The revised prices are as under:

    Butter, ghee, milk

    • Butter (100g) - 58 vs 62 earlier
    • Butter (500g) - 285 vs 305 earlier
    • Ghee (1 Ltr Carton) - 610 vs 650 earlier
    • Ghee (5 Ltr Tin) - 3075 vs 3275 earlier
    • UHT Milk (Amul taaza toned milk 1l TP) - 75 vs 77 earlier
    • UHT Milk (Amul gold standardised milk 1l TP) - 80 vs 83 earlier

    Amul ice cream

    • Tub vanilla magic (1l) - 180 vs 195 earlier
    • Tricone butter scotch (120ml)- 30 vs 35 earlier
    • Kulfi punjabi 60 ml) - 20 vs 25 earlier
    • Duetz gold mango (60 ml) - 18 vs 20 earlier
    • Vanilla cup (55 ml) - 9 vs 10 earlier
    • Strawberry cup (55 ml) - 9 vs 10 earlier

    Cheese

    • Amul processed cheese block (1 kg) - 545 vs 575 earlier
    • Amul cheese cube (8 x 25 g) - 130 vs 139 earlier
    • Amul cheese slices (5 x 20 g) - 140 vs 149 earlier

    Paneer

    • Amul malai paneer dice (200 g) - 95 vs 99 earlier
    • Amul malai paneer dice (1 kg) - 440 vs 455 earlier

    Chocolates

    • Amul dark chocolate (150 g) - 180 vs 200 earlier
    • Amul milk chocolate (150 g) - 180 vs 200 earlier
    • Amul chocominn (250 g Tub) - 130 vs 140 earlier

    Bakery items and snacks

    • Amul butter cookies (200 g) - 75 vs 85 earlier
    • Amul sugar-free cookies (450 g) - 200 vs 225 earlier
    • Condensed milk (Amul mithai mate 400 g tin) - 122 vs 130 earlier
    • Peanut spread (900 g) - 300 vs 325 earlier
    • Amul paneer paratha (500 g) - 200 vs 240 earlier
    • Amul french fries (1.25 kg) - 200 vs 215 earlier

    Owned by 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

    The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help in increasing Amul's share of the consumers' revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.

    Also read | New GST rates: List of key items shared by government on tax cut

    It also mentioned the legacy of the company to serve customers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers. It ensures “that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations," the statement added.

    Amul has already communicated the new prices to its trade partners across India, including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers.

    Earlier, Mother Dairy also announced similar price cuts on its products to pass the benefits of the GST rate cut from September 22.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes