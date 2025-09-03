New GST rates: List of key items shared by government on tax cut
GST rate for daily consumables such as ghee, nuts, and packaged drinking water has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
Based on the recent GST Council meeting, a significant GST reform has been approved, which includes a new two-slab structure and several rate cuts on a wide range of goods and services. The new tax rates are set to be implemented from September 22, 2025.
The key changes involve the removal of the 12% and 28% tax slabs, with most items being shifted to a new 5% or 18% bracket. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for luxury and "sin" goods.
Here is a summary of the GST rate cuts by category:
Household & Personal Items
From 12% to 5%:
Daily consumables like ghee, nuts, and packaged drinking water.
Namkeen, bhujia, mixtures, and other packaged snacks.
Certain footwear and apparel priced up to ₹2,500.
Commonly used items such as pencils, bicycles, umbrellas, and hair pins.
From 18% to 5%:
Personal care items, including hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, and dental floss.
Processed food items like pasta, instant noodles, cocoa butter, and chocolates.
From 28% to 18%:
Consumer electronics such as certain televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioning machines.
Cement.
Automobiles
From 28% to 18%:
Small cars (petrol engines up to 1200cc, diesel up to 1500cc, and length not exceeding 4000mm).
Motorcycles up to 350cc.
Ambulances and three-wheeled vehicles.
Healthcare & Education
From 12% or 18% to 5% or Nil:
A wide range of essential medicines and medical devices.
More than 30 cancer drugs, which will now have a nil GST rate.
Medical consumables like spectacles, gauze, bandages, and surgical gloves.
Educational services and materials, including books and learning aids.
Farming & Agriculture
From 12% to 5%:
Agricultural equipment used for soil preparation, such as fixed-speed diesel engines.
Fertilizer inputs like sulphuric acid, nitric acid, and ammonia (cut from 18% to 5%).
Tractor tyres and diesel engines for tractors (cut from 18% to 5%).