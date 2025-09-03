New GST rates: List of key items shared by government on tax cut

Based on the recent GST Council meeting, a significant GST reform has been approved, which includes a new two-slab structure and several rate cuts on a wide range of goods and services. The new tax rates are set to be implemented from September 22, 2025. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for luxury and "sin" goods under the new GST tax rules.(Representational Photo)

The key changes involve the removal of the 12% and 28% tax slabs, with most items being shifted to a new 5% or 18% bracket. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for luxury and "sin" goods.

Also read: India delivers GST bonanza for Common Man, new GST rates from 22 September

Here is a summary of the GST rate cuts by category:

Household & Personal Items

From 12% to 5%:

Daily consumables like ghee, nuts, and packaged drinking water.

Namkeen, bhujia, mixtures, and other packaged snacks.

Certain footwear and apparel priced up to ₹2,500.

Commonly used items such as pencils, bicycles, umbrellas, and hair pins.

Also read: GST cut: Small cars, under-350cc motorcycles get cheaper; what about bigger ones?

From 18% to 5%:

Personal care items, including hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, and dental floss.

Processed food items like pasta, instant noodles, cocoa butter, and chocolates.

From 28% to 18%:

Consumer electronics such as certain televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioning machines.

Cement.

Automobiles

From 28% to 18%:

Small cars (petrol engines up to 1200cc, diesel up to 1500cc, and length not exceeding 4000mm).

Motorcycles up to 350cc.

Ambulances and three-wheeled vehicles.

Healthcare & Education

Also read: New GST rates: Full list of items that have received rate cut

From 12% or 18% to 5% or Nil:

A wide range of essential medicines and medical devices.

More than 30 cancer drugs, which will now have a nil GST rate.

Medical consumables like spectacles, gauze, bandages, and surgical gloves.

Educational services and materials, including books and learning aids.

Farming & Agriculture

From 12% to 5%:

Agricultural equipment used for soil preparation, such as fixed-speed diesel engines.

Fertilizer inputs like sulphuric acid, nitric acid, and ammonia (cut from 18% to 5%).

Tractor tyres and diesel engines for tractors (cut from 18% to 5%).