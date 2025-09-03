Search
GST rate cut: Small cars, under-350cc motorcycles cheaper; bigger bikes hit 40%

Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 10:50 pm IST

In the GST rate rejig announced on Wednesday, bikes under 350cc engine capacity and small cars get a tax cut of 10 percentage points. 

In the GST rate rejig announced on Wednesday, bikes under 350cc engine capacity and small cars get a tax cut of 10 percentage points. They now go down into the 18% bracket as the 28% slab stands abolished. The bikes over 350cc will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods, when this rejig comes into effect on September 22.

All electric vehicles remain in the 5% bracket.

This comes after PM Narendra Modi announced rationalisation of the slabs. There will no longer be the 12% and 28%, slabs, meaning only two of the earlier four slabs will remain: 5% for essentials and 18% for non-essentials. A 40% slab is introduced for “sin goods” such as the bigger bikes, tobacco, and cars costing 50 lakh and above, among other items.

It was still being read out as to what a small car would now mean.

Sources earlier said small petrol cars of engine size up to 1,200 cc were likely to attract 18% GST from 28% at present. Reuters said this benefit would be extended to small hybrid cars as well. That’s a big plus for Maruti Suzuki, and by extension Toyota India, but a minus for Tata and Mahindra who have more bigger cars.

