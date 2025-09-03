GST rate cut: Small cars, under-350cc motorcycles cheaper; bigger bikes hit 40%

In the GST rate rejig announced on Wednesday, bikes under 350cc engine capacity and small cars get a tax cut of 10 percentage points. They now go down into the 18% bracket as the 28% slab stands abolished. The bikes over 350cc will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods, when this rejig comes into effect on September 22. The bikes over 350cc will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods,(Pixabay)

All electric vehicles remain in the 5% bracket.

This comes after PM Narendra Modi announced rationalisation of the slabs. There will no longer be the 12% and 28%, slabs, meaning only two of the earlier four slabs will remain: 5% for essentials and 18% for non-essentials. A 40% slab is introduced for “sin goods” such as the bigger bikes, tobacco, and cars costing ₹50 lakh and above, among other items.

It was still being read out as to what a small car would now mean.

Sources earlier said small petrol cars of engine size up to 1,200 cc were likely to attract 18% GST from 28% at present. Reuters said this benefit would be extended to small hybrid cars as well. That’s a big plus for Maruti Suzuki, and by extension Toyota India, but a minus for Tata and Mahindra who have more bigger cars.