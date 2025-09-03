GST rate cute: Life insurance, health policies for individuals exempt now

Individual life insurance and health policies will be exempted from Goods and Services Tax under the new tax regime, announced finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Goods and Services Tax(Representational Photo)

All individual health insurance policies, including family floater and senior citizens, will be also be exempted under the new goods and services tax (GST) which will come into effect on September 22.

Under the new GST policy, which Nirmala Sitharaman says was decided ‘unanimously’ during the 56th GST council meeting, India has decided to cut taxes on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars. With this, the tax structure will become two-tier — 5 and 18 per cent.

However, a sin tax of 40 per cent will be applied on some items such as pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, chewing tobacco, bidis, aerated waters containing added sugar or flavour, caffeinated beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, motorcycles exceeding 350 cc, and yachts.

The new tax slab will come into effect on the first day of Navratri, September 22, said Nirmala Sitharaman. “All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September... Sin goods will continue at the existing rates of the GST and compensation cess, where applicable, till the loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged,” she said.